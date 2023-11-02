How to Start a Business in Pennsylvania

Starting a business in Pennsylvania can be an exciting and rewarding endeavor. By taking a systematic approach to starting your business, you will be well prepared to face the challenges and opportunities that come your way.

There are seven steps to starting a business in Pennsylvania:

Start with a business plan. Select a business unit. Select a business name. Register your business entity. Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN). Apply for necessary licenses and permits. Open a business bank account.

7 Steps to Register Your Business in Pennsylvania

1. Start with a business plan

A business plan is an important foundation for your business that outlines your goals and strategies to achieve them. Pennsylvania offers a business plan template to assist new business owners in this stage of starting a business.

Funding your business is an essential aspect of the planning process. Estimate your startup costs and identify potential sources of financing such as personal savings, loans or grants. Check out Pennsylvania’s state funding options to see if they are a viable source of capital for your new business.

Market research is important to understand your target audience, competitors, and market conditions. This knowledge will help you make informed decisions when developing your products or services, setting prices, and choosing marketing strategies. The Small Business Administration provides a list of resources you can use to conduct market research.

Additionally, find professional software and tools that suit your needs, such as:

2. Select a business unit

Before starting your business in Pennsylvania, an important step is to select the right business entity for your needs. There are four main types of business structures in this state: sole proprietorships, partnerships (general or limited), limited liability companies (LLCs), and corporations.

Sole proprietorship is the simplest business structure to start. If you are going to run a small scale business and prefer simplicity then this could be the right choice. However, this brings full personal liability as there is no legal separation between you and the business.

Partnership allows two or more people to share ownership of a business. There are two types: general and limited partnerships. While a general partnership involves equal liability for all partners, a limited partnership has general partners who manage the business and limited partners with limited liability protection.

LLCs combine the benefits of a sole proprietorship or partnership in terms of management with the liability protection of a corporation. LLCs provide flexibility in their operations and taxation and provide individual asset protection.

Finally, corporations are separate legal entities from their owners and are owned by shareholders who enjoy maximum liability protection. Corporations require more management formalities and operate under strict guidelines, but they are suitable for larger businesses that need ample funding options.

3. Choose a business name

When starting a business in Pennsylvania, you will need to decide on an appropriate business name. It should not be registered for any other business in the state and should clearly state your company’s services. You can search for existing names on the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS)’s free business search to make sure you are not choosing a name that another business has already registered.

If you’re not ready to register your business entity, you can reserve your name for a $70 filing fee on the Pennsylvania Business Filing Service website for $120.

For information on how to ensure your name is marketable, unique and not protected from national infringement, read our business naming guide.

4. Register your business entity

Once you’ve chosen a name, it’s time to register your business entity. Various legal business structures exist, such as sole proprietorship, partnership, LLC or corporation. Keep in mind that this step does not apply to sole proprietorships but may apply to partnerships.

To fill these forms for all types of business except sole proprietorship, it is important to select a registered agent. A registered agent is a person or company based in Pennsylvania who will receive legal documents on behalf of your business. Explore the top registered agent services to find the perfect agent for your needs.

You can submit your registration filing on the Pennsylvania DOS website. For example, for an LLC, you must file a certificate of organization form (often known as articles of organization form) and for a corporation, you must file an articles of incorporation form. The business registration fee for home businesses is approximately $125 and can be paid on the website when you file.

5. Apply for an EIN

An Employer Identification Number (EIN) is a unique federal identifier for your business. The IRS uses it for tax purposes. It is also used to apply for a business license, open a bank account, add investors, hire employees, and obtain business financing through grants or loans.

You can get an EIN for free by applying online at the IRS website between 7am and 10pm EST, Monday and Friday. After submitting the form your EIN will be automatically generated and made available to you on the submission confirmation page.

6. Apply for necessary licenses and permits

Depending on the type of business you are opening, your business may require federal, state, or local licenses or permits to operate legally. These may include business, zoning or environmental permits. Visit Pennsylvania’s Special Registration page to find out which professional or business licenses or permits may apply to your business.

For local permits, you can search for your business address on Pennsylvania’s Local Registration, Permits & Zoning page to get local municipality contact information. Use the contact information to inquire about your needs.

Examples of common state permits and licenses include:

An agricultural license.

A childcare facility license.

An environmental project permit.

A home improvement contractor license.

A manufactured home license.

A sales tax license.

To obtain a sales tax license, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue to determine your business’s tax eligibility and sales tax license requirements.

7. Open a business bank account

After completing the registration process, it is essential to keep your business finances separate from personal finances. To do this, open a business bank account and consider a business credit card specifically designed to handle financial transactions for your business. This will help you track expenses and prepare your tax forms. It can also be an important tool in protecting your business’s limited liability protection, depending on the type of your entity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cost of starting a business in Pennsylvania?

The cost of starting a business in Pennsylvania depends on the type of your business. The registration fee for domestic corporations, domestic limited partnerships and domestic LLCs is $125.

It costs $250 for foreign businesses to register. Fictitious name registration costs $70, trademark registration costs $50 and most ancillary transactions cost $70 each. The annual reporting cost is $0 for nonprofit businesses and $7 for for-profit businesses.

Other related costs may include hiring a registered agent, consulting a business attorney, reserving a business name, applying for business licenses and permits, and opening a business bank account. These costs vary depending on the provider and type.

How long does it take to start a business in Pennsylvania?

The time it takes to start a business in Pennsylvania can vary depending on the type and complexity of your business. Simple businesses like sole proprietorships that do not have significant registration requirements can be formed in a day. Corporations, on the other hand, may take several weeks for business plan development and paperwork processing.

Do I need a physical location in Pennsylvania to open a business?

Some businesses, such as online stores or consulting firms, can be operated virtually without a physical presence in Pennsylvania. However, if your business requires a physical location, such as a retail store or manufacturing plant, you will need to secure a location.

Most businesses must list a physical address when appointing their registered agent office. However, if you do not have a physical office in Pennsylvania, you can appoint a registered agent service provider and list their address for this designation.

