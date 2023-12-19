How to Shut Down Your Startup, According to a Founder Who Did It

The challenges entrepreneurs face in launching a startup are well documented. Roughly one in five new businesses fail in their first year of operation, and nearly two-thirds of ventures stall at some point in the funding process and fail to exit or raise follow-on capital. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that “the pace of startup shutdowns, fire sales and rapid business-strategy pivots is increasing,” suggesting that the current economic climate is exacerbating an already difficult task.

So it is more important than ever to learn from experience and understand the reasons why startups close. By examining these stories, entrepreneurs (and the business community at large) can learn from the mistakes and mistakes of others and gain a deeper understanding of the pitfalls to avoid. Sharing these stories also fosters a culture of transparency, encouraging open discussions about failure, resulting in a more informed and supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ultimately, dying stories provide a rich source of knowledge that can help shape future efforts and pave the way for long-term success.

Dan Zeplowitz is co-founder of Philadelphia-based Tuck-Ins Foods, LLC, a manufacturer and seller of Inside-Out S’mores. Dan served as CEO of the company since its founding in 2017, growing the business to nearly $1 million in revenue in 2022 before deciding to shut down less than a year later.

Here, Dan discusses the ups and downs of running a consumer packaged goods business and what he believes led him to ultimately close the business despite garnering some highly enviable brand traction. This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you get into this business?

Dan Zeplowitz: One of my college friends, Dr. Jerry Martin, first thought of this idea while camping 10 years ago. He simply added a piece of chocolate and a piece of graham cracker to a marshmallow and roasted it over a campfire. Several years later he remembered the idea and developed the first prototype. I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and when Jerry approached me in the summer of 2017 with an offer to take over the prototype and run the business as CEO, I immediately agreed.

Why did you think this could be a great/investable business?

I thought the product concept itself was brilliant and the countless potential markets represented a huge opportunity. We immediately saw that the product connected with a wide range of customers.

How did you engage your team and investors on the business proposal?

Selling Fast: In the beginning, due to logistics issues (which would eventually impact the business), the company was only able to produce a few hundred units per week which quickly sold out at public street festivals. The promotion of street festivals led to orders for private events. At that time, our entire production capacity was dedicated to filling orders between those two sales channels. With the main focus being on maintaining and increasing production targets, there was little discussion on the overall business proposal.

Raising Development Capital: Once we hired part-time production help, we realized the need for more capital into the business to help us maintain our growth trajectory. I prepared a business plan, pitch deck, and sought consultation to help prepare a convertible note. I gave in-person and virtual pitches to early rounds of investors and provided supplemental materials that included family, friends, and friends of friends. I started providing monthly updates to these investors about all relevant aspects of the business. We went back to this investor pool two years later to raise another round. We also brought in new “external” investors, some of whom had industry experience. I had one-on-one meetings with some investors to provide specific updates as well as seek guidance on various operational, financial and logistics issues.

At the peak of success, how many units were being ordered? What was the brand/revenue traction?

At the peak of business (Q4 2022), we were selling over 1,000 units per day. However, due to our still limited production capacity, we were turning down many orders exceeding 10,000 units per order.

The brand was well established in the Philadelphia area, primarily due to our public events as well as our strong online presence. We also began to receive national media attention with some opportunities to appear on nationally televised shows. In 2022, our revenue was less than $1 million and I predict it will reach $2.3 million in 2023.

What were the major turning points that led to the decline of the business?

Seasonal Business: The company faced financial difficulties during the second quarter of 2022. One reason for this was the cyclicality of the business – most of our sales occurred during Q1 (Valentine’s Day and Easter), Q3 (fall festivals), and Q4 (public festivals, private events, Halloween). and Christmas).

Difficulty in Scaling to Meet Demand: Knowing that demand historically exceeded supply in Q3 and Q4, we continued to produce as many units as possible and stored them in freezer for the busy months. The combination of extremely high labor and production costs and lower-than-expected Q2 earnings put us in a tough financial position. To maintain operations, we took out some high-interest loans, which ultimately led to losses for the business, and also required us to raise another round of investment to tide over our busy season.

Ahead of expense increase: In early 2023, we moved into our 3,000-square-foot kitchen and purchased an automated packaging machine, which we expect will double, if not double, our production capacity. Unfortunately, the machine did not work as well as we had hoped and the overhead costs of the space were higher than expected. Both of these issues, combined with a decline in first quarter 2023 revenues and repayments on our high-interest loans, led to an unsustainable cash outflow. We took the very difficult decision to cease operations rather than continue to invest greater capital into the business.

Do you blame COVID-19?

No, COVID was actually a turning point for the business. When Covid struck, we were operating in a commissary kitchen with only a few part-time workers, which we hired on an hourly basis. Our overhead was so low that we could pause production for about two months and use that time to improve the product, rebrand ourselves, create a new website, and start advertising more on social media. These changes led to the strengthening of the direct-to-consumer business which has become one of our main sales channels.

Do you think there was something you could have done that would have resulted in a different outcome, i.e. a big mistake that you failed to implement?

I believe that sacrificing operational efficiency for sustained and rapid growth is our biggest mistake. Ultimately, I would prefer to focus more on efficient production while still remaining small scale. Instead, we took the path of “brute force” and continued to produce as much as we could by hand, often at the expense of profitability. I would have also focused on fewer sales channels instead of trying to build such a wide network.

Did you disagree with the co-founders on how to run the business or when to close?

No, when we made the decision to close it down, everyone agreed that we did everything we could physically and financially to make it work, and unfortunately we couldn’t .

How did mentors help shape the path you took?

A big lesson I learned from this experience is the need to seek and use advice from mentors and others who have walked a similar path. We didn’t officially establish an advisory board until about three years into the business. Consultants were helpful in figuring out which channels to focus on and providing knowledge to the industry about finance, operations, logistics, and even human resources issues.

How did you involve professional service providers, and was that helpful or harmful?

We have used professional service providers several times throughout the life of the business, usually with success. During COVID, we hired a marketing professional who taught us the basics of social media marketing, and we used those lessons to develop a deeper understanding of ourselves. Once our D2C channel started, we worked with a logistics provider to help with our shipping needs. We outsourced graphic design and legal support as needed, which was all beneficial.

We also worked with a food scientific organization in an effort to improve the product. Unfortunately, this arrangement produced no profitable improvements and the company lost approximately $10,000.

What is the wind down process like?

The worst part of the recession has been laying off my employees. That personal conversation was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do as an entrepreneur. I also had a one-on-one meeting with each of my investors and explained what had happened. I felt it was important to be face to face and be there to answer any questions they had. We also communicate to our customer base through our website and social media.

What were your benefits from running/ending the business?

Lesson 1: Unsustainable growth is indeed unsustainable.

Prioritizing growth rather than becoming a leaner, better operated and more financially healthy organization was ultimately the reason for closure.

Lesson 2: Use your advisors.

We did a lot of flying by the seat of our pants early on, which can be beneficial to some extent by encouraging innovation and forcing the team to figure things out. However, we had a strong network of advisors, family and friends who had decades of experience in the space and business in general. I did a poor job of taking the time to talk with them, listen, and implement their ideas and solutions.

Lesson 3: Separation of Church and State.

One thing I struggled with (and still struggle with) is separating the business from my personal self. I’m sure a large portion of entrepreneurs feel the same way, business success leads to highs in their personal lives and failures lead to lows. Having gone through this challenge once, I’m trying to take this lesson to heart. That’s not to say that entrepreneurship doesn’t require passion, drive, and sacrifice – it absolutely does – but it doesn’t require you to become a one-and-done embodiment of the daily successes and failures that come with it. Is.

,

Kim’s Corner is a series of articles by Ballard Spahr’s emerging corporate and venture capital lawyers. This column is not legal advice. The essence of the column is drawn from our experience working with founders and details many of the current critical issues facing startups.

Learn more about Ballard Spahr

Series: Kim’s Korner by Ballard Spahr Subscribe

knowledge is power!

Subscribe for free today and stay up to date with the news and tips you need to advance your career and connect with our vibrant tech community.

technically media

Source: technical.ly