Starting an online business can be as easy as starting a website with the right service. If you are looking to sell products online, there are many platforms and services that can provide this facility for you.

This is a great way to earn extra income or pursue an entirely new entrepreneurial opportunity. Choosing how to sell products online involves assessing your business needs and finding a platform that suits your needs.

Choose your product

When you’re figuring out where to sell online, you first need to define the type of product. Depending on what you want to sell, you can find platforms with as many or fewer customization options as you need to put together your product-selling business.

Whether you’re selling handmade items, print-on-demand clothing, or custom-printed mugs, it’s important to start with a business plan. From the very beginning, it is important to define your specific and target audience. This makes marketing easier in the long run.

If you’re using a print-on-demand company to create T-shirts and mugs and other products, you may want to place a few test orders yourself so you can become familiar with the materials. Handmade product sellers must take careful measurements to display on product pages. If there is an expected variation, you should also write a disclaimer about it on your product pages.

Dropshipping is also a popular way to sell products. You don’t have to interact with manufacturing or the supply chain, but can start selling a product without too much thought or intervention.

Create your selling platform

There are many online platforms that you can use to sell your products. It depends on how much customization you want to do for your online store.

Choose a domain name

The domain name is the address of your website, such as youronlinestore.com. Typically your domain will be the name of your business. However, domains are notoriously difficult to find, so consider using a relevant keyword or your location along with your business name if you’re struggling to find an available domain. For example, a café named “Half Baked” might try HalfBakedCafe.com, DrinkHalfBaked.com or HalfBakedAustin.com.

To start searching for available domains, visit one of the best domain registrars like Namecheap or Domain.com. From there you can search for domains and buy your own for around £5 to £12 per year.

Find the right platform for your online store

Finding the right online e-commerce platform becomes easier after determining the scope of your business.

Shopify is one of the most popular platforms for a reason. Although there is no free option, the store is easy to set up and integrate with print-on-demand services, such as Printful and Printify. It also allows customers to recover abandoned carts and has tons of customizable themes for your store. Shopify is also good for dropshipping businesses.

Squarespace is a website builder platform with sales capabilities. If you’re interested in web design and want to showcase your products on an attractive website, this is a good place to start.

Finally, Square (which also sells credit card processing hardware for brick-and-mortar stores) allows you to create an online store on the free plan. If you want an in-person selling option for your products, whether it’s a store location or trade show, this is a good plan to use.

Sell ​​products in big markets

In addition to creating your own online store, where you can sell your products directly to consumers, consider listing your products on major online marketplaces, such as Amazon, Etsy, eBay, Walmart, iStock or any other platform related to your product-type. It is wise. Or niche. Although these third-party e-commerce platforms will charge fees or commissions, they provide a lot of exposure, giving your business the opportunity to get in front of consumers and land sales.

Here are the most popular platforms for selling products online:

Amazon

Etsy

wal-mart

EBAY

glare

facebook marketplace

Learn more about how to start an Etsy shop. Additionally, consider selling products on specific marketplaces or specific sites that your target market uses to shop online.

Payment and Shipping

All of these platforms have payment processors so you can start charging money for your creations quickly and easily. However, it would be a good idea to register as a sole proprietor or LLC to track your income for taxes. Even as an extra effort, it will be better in the long run to keep track of your personal income.

Shipping is also important to consider. Unless you’re providing templates or designs for online use, you’ll want to review all shipping options and how cost-effective they are.

Free shipping is a great strategy to motivate customers to purchase, but you’ll have to cover the shipping costs yourself. If shipping costs from your chosen carrier are trending upward in your area, it may be a better idea to offer a sale or other promotion.

Market your products online

When you’re ready to sell, advertising is important to help your business gain visibility and sell products. There are many ways to advertise, from social media to PPC ads, and you’ll typically want to advertise on multiple channels.

Here are some of the major ways to market products online:

Search Engine Optimization to get your site ranked in searches

Content marketing will be found online

influencer marketing

Paid search advertising, such as Google Ads

Banner ads, like Google AdSense

Organic social media, such as Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest

Paid social advertising, such as Facebook ads

Etsy Ads

amazon advertising

Once you have a customer base with demonstrated interest in your brand, there are even more ways to market your business. For example, you can create a dedicated newsletter, use SMS marketing, create a Facebook group, host an event, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Which website is best for selling products online?

It depends on what you are selling. If you have handmade products, you may want to use Etsy. If you’re selling designs you worked on yourself, you may want to create your own Squarespace site to showcase your creativity.

How do I choose products to sell?

Even if you’re not a designer, there are still ways to create and sell products online. You can hire your own designer, install a dropshipping app, or pick up a new crafting skill.

Which products are in demand?

Doing this research on Google Trends and various social media websites will help you figure out what is best to sell.

Which is the best B2B e-commerce platform?

All e-commerce platforms have some form of functionality that is suitable for business-to-business (B2B) sales. However, larger companies may want to look at enterprise-level platforms if they sell large monthly volumes to other businesses.

How do I ship products to my customers?

You’ll need to decide on a shipping method and set shipping rates. We recommend using a shipping service such as UPS, DHL Express or Avery. This will allow you to get the best shipping rates and offer a variety of shipping options to your customers. You can also use a shipping calculator to help customers estimate shipping costs.

