How to see the 'Ring of Fire' eclipse as the asteroid passes the bright red star next week

Asteroid Leona is expected to eclipse the giant red star Betelgeuse late Tuesday, a long-awaited event that will help astronomers better understand the size of Leona and the makeup of Betelgeuse.

The “Ring of Fire” annular solar eclipse was observed in Connerville, Utah on May 20, 2012. AFP via Getty Images

Although the eclipse (also known as occultation) will only last a few seconds, according to Virtual Telescope, the event is significant because it will help astronomers better determine the size of Leona, and the structure of Betelgeuse’s surface. You will get more information about. Project. Because Leona’s exact size is unknown, there is a possibility that a “ring of fire” will occur, where the asteroid only partially eclipses Betelgeuse, causing the star’s bright colors to shine around the edges. Betelgeuse is visible to the naked eye, but binoculars and a telescope will make it easier to see the astronomical phenomenon. The eclipse will only be visible in a small area including Miami, the Florida Keys, parts of Mexico, Italy, Spain, Tajikistan, Greece, Armenia and Turkey, although the Virtual Telescope Project will host a livestream from Italy starting at 8:00 p.m. PM ET. According to OccultWatcher, a tool used by the International Occultation Timing Association, it is estimated that the eclipse will be visible in Florida at approximately 8:17 pm ET.

,[These] “The variety of crypts is very useful for constraining the size of the asteroid involved,” Gianluca Masi, astrophysicist and director of the Virtual Telescope Project, said in a statement. “Here, we also hope to probe the surface of the star involved: Betelgeuse.”

Betelgeuse is 700 light-years away and 10 million years old, making it much younger than Earth’s approximately five billion-year-old Sun. Betelgeuse is a large red supergiant star that is part of the Orion constellation, and scientists predict that it will not last long and will explode within 100,000 years due to its speed and mass, so this event will provide information on how What would the Orion constellation look like in a future without stars? Betelgeuse dimmed significantly in 2019, leaving astronomers confused as to what happened. Some thought this was the first warning sign of its explosion – also known as a supernova. The European Southern Observatory in October released photos of the star taken between December 2018 and December 2020. Although the star dimmed completely, its visible surface (called its photosphere) actually brightened, as the photos show. This supports a popular theory that Betelgeuse dimmed as it expelled a plume of dust that blocked the view of Earth.

Betelgeuse is 7,500 to 14,000 times brighter than the Sun and about 15 times larger, according to NASA. It is one of the largest stars visible to the naked eye.

The Geminids meteor shower is expected to peak next week as well. According to NASA, the annual spectacle is estimated to peak between 9 pm and 10 pm between December 13 and 14, making the Geminids one of the “best and most reliable” annual meteor showers. The shower is fast, very bright and composed mainly of white meteors, although there are some yellow, green, blue and red as well.

