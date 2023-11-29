That’s the takeaway from today’s Morning Brief, things you can do Sign up To receive in your inbox every morning:

As we approach the final months of 2023, some consistent themes for the year are emerging.

First, AI dominance of both business and news cycles. And second, investors are concerned about the reliance on megacap tech stocks to drive this year’s profits.

Obviously, the two subjects are connected. Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok was one of the latest to flag the lofty valuation of the “Magnificent Seven” in his daily chart email on Monday. (Disclosure: Yahoo Finance is owned by Apollo Global Management.)

“Investors buying the S&P 500 today are buying seven companies that are already up 80% this year and have average P/E ratios above 50,” Slok wrote. “Indeed, the valuations of the S&P 7 are beginning to resemble the Nifty Fifty and the tech bubble of March 2000.”

According to fund flow data from Bank of America, investors have continuously poured money into the technology sector this year. Information technology and communications services (which includes a total of seven stocks – Meta, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla) have attracted the most investments from BofA clients this year, totaling $31 billion net. .

Now, those looking for growth after this huge gain are at a crossroads: Backing a winner that’s “already up 80% this year” in momentum trading or hundreds of other, less appreciated companies. Is looking at.

The latter is part of Jennifer Grancio’s investing approach. She was CEO of sustainable investment firm Engine No.1 before it sold its ETF business to asset management giant TCW, where she is now global head of funds.

Some of their picks look like traditional value plays, with low valuations and a slow profit-growth profile. But she says the goal is to find value added to the clothes.

“We’re always looking for companies that are growing,” he told Yahoo Finance Live. “If you look at our portfolio, it’s probably a mix portfolio that’s a little more on the value side. But if we are right, this will be a growth portfolio over time. “We’re looking for things that are undervalued and that we think will be strongly appreciated.”

She is looking at commercial aerospace suppliers — both aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and parts manufacturers — that she said could benefit from continued demand for air travel as well as innovation that will make flying more efficient.

She also certainly likes ineffective waste management companies, which are generally considered to have value as value. He said they would benefit from slowing inflation and waste needs generated by large infrastructure and construction projects. They are also collecting methane and other gases from landfills and selling it.

“They’re well positioned for this huge boom in manufacturing, and they’ve got some creative leverage on new sources of energy,” Grancio said.

Maybe even trash can be wonderful.

concise image of morning

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com