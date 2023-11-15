How to Secure Namedrop and Keep it Safe in iOS 17

Namedrop on iOS 17

Apple’s NameDrop feature in iOS 17 makes it easy to share contact details, but it also comes with safeguards to protect you from harassment.

Generally we can agree on how ads and videos speed up the process of showing us results, we don’t mind when they say “the sequence is shortened.” But in the case of NameDrop, just showing us the beginning and end might make you worried about how secure the feature is.

Apple showed at its WWDC presentation that two people were placing their iPhones close to each other, and then their contact details were being exchanged. So the worry is that if someone you don’t want or you can’t stop keeps their iPhone with you, they get your personal information.

This doesn’t happen and you have control over what happens – to the extent that you can turn off the entire namedrop feature very easily.

What exactly happens in a namedrop

First, you and the other person need to place the tops of your iPhones next to each other. So namedrop can’t happen just because someone silently places their iPhone near your iPhone.

When you hold the tops of the iPhones together, there is a glow and ripple effect on the screen, indicating that a Namedrop connection is starting. If you see that flashing and you don’t want NameDrop, you can pull your iPhone away and it turns off.

If you put the top of the iPhones side by side, both users get the Namedrop options, which are:

if you choose receive only You then only receive the other person’s contact details – assuming they haven’t chosen the same option. If they do, neither of you will get anything.

You both have to select both to change the details share,

Again, if you decide you don’t want to do this, you can take your iPhone away before the process is complete.

NameDrop lets you choose what information to share, but you can also disable it entirely

There are two more important points:

You can choose which contact information will be shared

This only works with new contacts, it does not update or add any existing contacts.

How to turn off Namedrop completely

It’s a shame to have a convenient new feature and then disable it, but you can do that.

open Adjustment choose General scroll down airdrop tap to close bring devices together

It is not practical to do this at this time when you are being pressured to namedrop. So if you have any doubt that you will be put in this situation, stop NameDrop now.

This won’t stop someone who is abusing you and also knows how iOS 17 works. It also won’t stop someone who might snatch your iPhone from you.

However, this will prevent anyone from harassing or following you, and where there is any risk with namedrop is right here. The abuser is usually a partner or family member who already has your details, whereas the stalker does not.

It’s not surprising that Apple chose to focus on the benefits of namedrop rather than any threats. But it’s important to know that these are safety measures.

Source: appleinsider.com