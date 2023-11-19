How to save your bank from closing all your accounts

Having a checking account is a privilege, not a right, but most people forget this until they lose access to their accounts.

The security software that banks use to detect criminal activity can be easily circumvented. This raises millions of alarms throughout the industry every year, and most of them are false.

Still, it appears that bank employees are heeding the warnings and disconnecting innocent customers from their accounts in increasing numbers, as reported in a series of recent articles. They close checking and credit-card accounts to ward off regulators concerned about money laundering and other criminal activity.

Shutdowns often happen without warning, and create chaos when people lose access to their money for weeks and can’t pay their bills.

If you don’t want this to happen to you, this helps keep your account activity from looking like a criminal’s.

Many of the tips that follow come from bank insiders who did not want to reveal their names for fear of offending their employers – but who spoke anonymously because they were afraid of expelling so many innocent customers from their institutions. were tired. Keep the advice in mind, and you can avoid falling into any traps in the future.

Anatomy of a Typical Checking Account

Put yourself in the shoes of your bank’s fraud analysts. If it’s not a local credit union or a single-branch community bank, they have no idea who you are. They often work on a type of assembly line, where they have to meet a quota of daily alerts that have to be adjudicated. The signals often come directly from the monitoring software that banks use to keep track of your transactions.

So how are you going to make it easier for those people to label you, the innocent one, as someone they shouldn’t mess with?

In an ideal world, your checking account balance would look like the teeth of a saw. A lump sum of income appears on a regular schedule, you spend it over a period of a few weeks, and then the same amount appears again and again. Ideally, the money comes from the employer via direct deposit that bank employees can look up in 10 seconds if they’ve never heard of it.

Many people don’t have that neat and tidy financial life, but algorithms have neither empathy nor sympathy. If your life is a bit chaotic, try to maintain some kind of pattern in your transactions, especially if you make or receive large payments with different parties or transfer large amounts of money to and from external accounts. Are.

This extends to when you open a new checking account for the first time. Often people open accounts with large deposits. Although this isn’t necessarily suspicious in itself, if any other red flag emerges – like the ones in this article or if you work for a cannabis company or have some kind of arrest record – the bank may consider opening your account. Your account may be canceled within a few days. This has happened several times with Times readers, more than 1,000 of whom have submitted their stories.

checks are a red flag

Mail theft and check fraud have nearly doubled in recent years. As criminals have focused on checks, banks have turned up the dials on their check-fraud algorithms.

One way to avoid trouble is to avoid becoming a victim of fraud investigation in the first place, lest the bank think you are suspicious when you later make a claim for the money stolen by the thief. If you don’t write a check at all – and destroy or hide any checks the bank sends – the likelihood of fraud becomes higher.

If you must use checks, don’t mail them. And if you need to mail a check, try to take it directly to the post office. Residential mailboxes and even post office blue collection boxes are more vulnerable to theft, where thieves may attempt to clear the amount or recipients’ names on a particular check and then redirect the much larger amount to someone else. can do. And try not to accept checks from people you don’t know in case they’re trying to defraud you.

Avoid generating suspicious transactions

If you want to think like bankers, consider the types of questionable activities the American Bankers Association calls out for in its curriculum for industry professionals.

Many security tripwires involve cash and how you use it. For example, a federal law requires bank customers to fill out a form when depositing or withdrawing $10,000 or more in cash. Many depositors are not aware of the rule – and they do not like it when a bank employee informs them of this.

From the ABA course materials: “A typical example of a suspicious transaction for a teller is when a customer initiates a currency transaction of more than $10,000 but then reduces the transaction amount to less than $10,000” When the bank Tells the person about the need for the form.

Do not do this. Just fill the form, if you are not breaking any laws it will not harm you.

Also on the list of no-nos includes depositing large amounts of cash in an ATM – say, after a shift as a server at a cash-only restaurant. For you, it’s safety first. To the bank, this is one of many signs that a person may be a drug dealer. Making four-figure deposits at different bank branches around an area may raise similar suspicions.

Large movements of cash – whether deposits or withdrawals – can also create problems. Imagine you’re a fraud investigator and one day you arrive at work and you get an alert about a semi-inactive savings account that had $30,000 deposited into it eight weeks ago. Additionally, three $10,000 cash withdrawals have been made in the past six weeks, with one withdrawal occurring every two weeks.

For you, it might be the sale of some stock shares to pay for the cash purchase of a used car for each of your teenage twins, plus $10,000 to pay a carpenter who doesn’t like checks. According to the analyst, the pattern of transactions is completely out of character.

Call your bank – and call your bank back

It can help to be both proactive and reactive.

If you’re selling your home and there’s going to be a six-figure sum moving around, let your bank know. If you’re selling your car for cash and freezing the money, tell your bank. If your life is about to change — a move, a big change in how and when you make money, a six-month retirement road trip — tell your bank.

When JPMorgan Chase closed the personal accounts of Brian Delaney and his wife, and another account for his bar in New York City, he carefully interviewed the new institutions. Chase cited a pattern of cash deposits as the reason for its concern.

He said, “I told them that Chase had a problem with us being a cash business, and I wanted to make sure we were in full compliance.” “So I told them, ‘I’m going to write down what we do, how and when we submit it,’ and I gave them the old statements so it was all on the record.”

Sometimes, relationships can help when the alarm goes off. When you open accounts with a bank that has branches, create them with the branch banker and nurture them on an ongoing basis. Former bank programmer Aaron Ansari said, “The more you do individually, the better your effort will translate to at least someone advocating for you.”

Answer the phone when the bank calls you. If you’re not sure it’s actually the bank, call the number on the back of your credit or debit card and ask to be connected to the department that was supposedly reaching out to you.

Open the email and reply. If the communication seems suspicious, log in to your account and send a secure message or call the number on the bank’s website to confirm that the inquiry is genuine.

Banks must follow so-called Know Your Customer rules. And although you won’t like it if they suddenly want pay stubs or other information from you, they may show you the door if you don’t comply. According to the ABA curriculum on the subject of bank employees, suspicious activity includes “customers who are reluctant to provide personal information or information about their businesses.”

Any standoff could result in the bank filing a suspicious activity report with the federal government. Too many of them – or even one – could lead the bank to close your accounts.

if this happens to you

When banks close accounts, they usually don’t email, text, or call you. Instead, you get an old-fashioned letter in the mail. You open your mail every day, right?

If not, chances are you will find out about the closure when your credit or debit card stops working. You would call the bank, and it would inform you of the shuttering and the representative – who would not know the exact reason – would tell you that you could expect to receive your money by check within a few weeks.

If you can’t go without money for weeks, your next step may be to go to a branch, if your bank has one, to try to withdraw all the money.

Don’t scream when you get there. Making a scene rarely helps your cause, and may lead to the bank calling the police. However crying can move the needle. If you can eventually get your money, you might also want to empty a safe deposit box while you’re there.

Then there’s the approach that Elad Nehorai took at a Bank of America branch in Los Angeles in July. He and his wife’s business account was frozen when they reported the fraud attempt to the FBI. According to the bank, it sometimes restricts accounts due to information received from law enforcement agencies.

Mr Nehorai went to the branch and was horrified by the reaction of the staff. “There was something very organized about the whole affair,” he said. “It was clear that his job was not to know what to do in this situation.”

He and his wife eventually decided to sit there until the bank handed over the balance from the account. At the same time, he Posted on Twitter about the standoff, and a local CBS reporter took interest.

After the case progressed to that point, Bank of America disbursed the funds.

Tara Siegel Bernard contributed reporting.

Source: www.nytimes.com