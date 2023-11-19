How to retire in Thailand – and explore its tricky expatriate property rules

Thailand expatriate

With its warm climate, affordable cost of living and rich culture, Thailand can be an attractive retirement option for those who want to live somewhere warm that offers something different from the usual pensioner hotspots in Europe.

Known for its excellent standards of health care, stunning beaches and natural scenery, Thailand also has a large community of British expats and fellow pensioners who can help newcomers settle in.

Some of the most popular destinations are Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

However, relocating is not always straightforward, and it is important to make proper financial arrangements before relocating – from taxes and visas to pensions and property prices.

Here, Telegraph Money explains everything you need to know before you take the leap.

How much money do you need to retire in Thailand?

If you are classified as a “wealthy pensioner” under the Thai visa system, you may be able to obtain a 10-year long-term resident (LTR) visa, but you will need to apply for an additional five years’ stay after this. Will have to do. Your first five years are over.

Only those over 50 can qualify, and you must have an annual pension or stable passive income of at least $80,000 a year at the time of application – about £65,600. Eligible income sources may include your pension, capital gains, rental income and dividend income – salary income is not included.

If your income is less than this but more than $40,000, you may qualify under the provision to invest at least $250,000 in Thai property, Thai government bonds or foreign direct investments. You will also need a high level of private health insurance – more on this later.

Alternatively, you can apply for a non-immigrant OA visa, which initially grants you a one-year stay. According to the Thai Embassy in London, you must be at least 50 to be eligible, and employment is strictly prohibited. Each year, you must apply for another year’s stay.

Phuket is one of the most popular destinations for expats – MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP

You will need financial evidence showing a monthly income of at least 65,000 baht, or a balance of at least 800,000 baht. This means you need to have an income of £1,650 per month or a savings balance of at least £20,000.

Acceptable evidence includes copies of pension statements, three months’ bank statements and income certificates.

What will happen to your pension?

If you move to Thailand and you’ve got a British pension, it will be taxed in the UK when you withdraw money from it. Under normal circumstances, this is the standard tax position.

Philip Teague, executive director of Cross Border Financial Planning, said: “There is no substitute for being [your UK pension] Tax levied or paid gross, or taxed locally in Thailand. The double taxation treaty means that any pension income, whether a private pension or a state pension, is taxed locally in the UK.

However, one thing expats can do is use something called a “Qualified Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme” (QROPS) to transfer their pension out of the UK and have Thai tax applied.

However, it does include an “overseas transfer fee” of 25 percent of the entire pension, which applies as long as you live in Thailand. Mr Teague says the move is generally not worthwhile, and it is better to leave your pension in the UK.

He advises you keep a UK bank account open while abroad, as pension providers can find it difficult to make payments into an overseas account. If they do, a common problem is that pension funds refuse to make monthly payments, and instead will only pay quarterly or every six months.

Most of the big banks offer expatriate accounts that can be used by expatriate pensioners – for example, HSBC has an account based in Jersey.

For state pension claimants, note that Thailand does not appear on the list of countries where annual increases in the state pension are paid, meaning your payment will be fixed for the period you live there.

As prices rise, this will make your state pension payment increasingly less valuable. We’ve recently heard from immigrants to Canada who have experienced this problem.

How will you be taxed in Thailand

Thailand is not a particularly low-tax jurisdiction, but until recently there was a gap in the remittance rules, meaning that the previous year’s earnings were not taxed when brought into Thailand in the subsequent year.

Peter Ferrigno, director of tax services at Henley & Partners, said the rule was being changed to bring it in line with other countries, so “it’s not entirely clear what the exact situation will be”.

He said: “The tax change applies not to income but to remittances, and so with the cost of living relatively low and tax rates progressive, the net tax cost of maintaining a certain lifestyle may still be lower.” Is.

“Thai tax residency only applies if one resides in the country for more than 180 days in the tax year, so anyone living part of the year without locally sourced income may not have to worry about Thai tax. Will not be needed.”

After a personal allowance of 60,000 baht (£1,400), top rates are cut at a fairly high level compared to the cost of living.

Income below 1 million baht (£22,800) is taxed on a decreasing scale up to 20 per cent. You pay 25 per cent up to 2 million baht (£45,600) and 30 per cent above that. A top rate of 35 per cent is charged on income above 5 million baht (£114,000).

Interest and dividends on savings are taxable, but at a lower rate if the income is from Thai sources.

Mr Ferrigno said capital gains are also taxable, but with exemptions for locally listed shares and securities.

As far as inheritance tax is concerned, anyone who falls within this bracket can expect to pay a significantly lower rate than in the UK. Mr Ferrigno said: “Inheritance tax rates are low (10 per cent, 5 per cent for direct descendants, and exempt between spouses), but this will not necessarily be an advantage for someone living in the UK because someone There is no significant zero-rate band.”

how to buy thai property

If you are thinking of buying property in Thailand, before moving there you should be aware of the strict restrictions there are for non-residents.

According to BankWise, non-residents can buy condos and apartments, but cannot make up more than 40 percent of the building’s total unit owners.

Non-residents can buy condos and apartments – but the number of total unit owners in the building cannot exceed 40 percent

Foreigners are not allowed to directly purchase the land on which buildings are built – and the only way to do so is to set up a private limited company that is partly owned by a local person. The company can then be used to buy properties, but you will need a lawyer to help you set it up while following the rules.

Alternatively, you can take land on a long-term lease – for example, 30 years – and build a house on it, you will not own the land yourself.

If you decide to use a Thai estate agent to help you find a property, note that there is no regulation or training requirements to enter the profession. If possible, choose an agent based on a personal recommendation, and do as much research as possible on their background.

Getting Private Health Insurance in Thailand

Retirees must have a comprehensive health insurance policy to get a Thai visa, so it’s important to have this sorted out well before planning to relocate.

The “wealthy pensioner” LTR visa requires at least $50,000 of coverage, or at least a $100,000 deposit available to cover treatment.

To obtain a non-immigrant OA visa you must show proof of health insurance for common illnesses issued by a Thai or foreign insurer, with a sum insured of not less than $100,000.

The good news is that there are plenty of insurance brokers in Thailand and many of them speak English.

If you’re applying from the UK, you’ll need to be able to enter a few details online to receive a quote. It’s best to do this with different providers, so you can get an idea of ​​who offers the best value.

However, don’t automatically go for the cheapest one; You need to make sure it offers the cover you need for your visa, and it’s a good idea to delve deeper into the terms to make sure there are no dodgy clauses that could deny you payment if you need to.

The duration of your stay permit in Thailand (within the validity of your visa) will correspond to the duration of your health insurance.

recommended

Leaving high tax Britain? Here’s where to go for the most money

Read more

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com