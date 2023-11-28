How to remove live wallpaper from macOS Sonoma

article hero image

Apple added dynamic desktop wallpapers to macOS Sonoma, but not everyone wants them. Here’s how to remove new additions from your Mac.

Macs have supported the ability to change the background image of your desktop for decades – even on the original Mac.

With the release of macOS 14 Sonoma in 2023, Apple added the ability to set a dynamic, or animated wallpaper as your desktop. This is a nice feature, but it can consume additional storage space on your startup disk as well as increase the processing load on your Mac.

For several reasons, if you no longer use dynamic wallpapers from your Mac to save space, you may want to delete them.

set in system settings

Set what wallpaper you want on your Mac’s desktop by selecting it from the Apple menu in the macOS System Settings app system arrangement and then select Wallpaper From the list on the left.

It presents you with a variety of wallpaper options including built-in or custom static images, dynamic wallpapers (which are somewhat like screensavers), or solid colors. You can also set the wallpaper to shuffle or cycle between different combinations.

To set the wallpaper as your Mac’s desktop, click the thumbnail image in System Settings. The wallpaper clicked will download from Apple’s servers – which is different from previous macOS versions where wallpapers were built-in.

Wallpapers that haven’t been downloaded yet have a small downward-pointing arrow below their thumbnail.

Once the download starts you will see a small circular progress indicator at the top of the wallpaper pane while the content is downloading. Note that dynamic wallpapers take up more storage space than static wallpapers and may take longer to download.

Where are dynamic wallpapers stored?

After downloading, Apple’s dynamic wallpapers are stored on your startup disk in /Library/Application Support/com.apple.idlessetsd/Customer – which contains several folders with coded names.

com.apple.idleasetsd also stores small thumbnail preview images for all assets and a small SQLite database file.

Once downloaded, each wallpaper is stored in one of the named folders mentioned above, and you can open each folder to view the assets inside. Each dynamic wallpaper is actually just a QuickTime (MPEG or HEVC) movie file.

In fact, you can open each movie file in macOS’s QuickTime Player app to play it. if you choose Window->Show Movie Inspector From the menu bar of QuickTime Player, you can view details about each movie file including its encoding, resolution, data rate, aspect ratio, and many other video format technical details.

See the QuickTime Player User Guide.

Asset folders are organized by resolution – so depending on the wallpaper being downloaded, some folders may be empty. In general, the folders with the largest storage sizes are where downloaded assets are stored.

If you download most Apple wallpapers at medium resolution the disk space used can be significant – about 1GB or more.

Removing Wallpapers from Your Mac

Since the wallpaper download folders are not system-protected, you can delete any wallpaper from the storage folder. If you don’t want the already downloaded wallpapers, simply open the Assets folder and drag the .mov files to the Trash in the Dock.

Or you can select the .mov files you want to delete in Finder and then press command+delete On your Mac’s keyboard.

Once the files are moved to the Trash, select empty trash From the Finder menu. This deletes .mov files and frees up the storage space used by them.

It’s a good idea to close the System Settings app before deleting any downloaded wallpapers from your system.

restart wallpaper services

To update the user interface of the System Settings app – and to notify it when downloads begin and end, macOS runs a background service called “Wallpapers (System Settings)”.

After removing wallpapers from your Mac, you’ll want to restart wallpaper services to reset the System Settings UI to the correct state and the actual desktop.

To do this first make sure System Settings is closed, then open /Utilities/Activity Monitor Double-click the app in Finder and type “Wallpaper” in the search box at the top of the main window.

There are five items listed – two of them are system extensions, two of them are services, and one of them is a background process or Damon,

The two you are interested in are named “wallpaper” and “wallpaper (system settings)”.

Wallpaper services in Activity Monitor.

The first of these services monitors and changes the actual wallpaper on your desktop in the Finder. The second is a service that controls wallpaper display in the System Settings app.

Once your wallpaper files are removed from your Mac, select the “Wallpapers” service in Activity Monitor, then click the small button in the toolbar “X” In this. This stops the wallpaper service.

macOS will automatically restart the Wallpaper service when it notices the service has stopped – and when it does so the default desktop in Finder will be restored if one of the wallpapers you deleted was currently in use.

After this, do the same for “wallpaper (system settings)” Service. This stops the service that manages the UI in the Wallpaper pane in the System Settings app – and restarts it automatically.

If you reopen the System Settings app, you’ll see that the user interface has been reset to the correct state, matching the position of the downloaded wallpapers on disk: the thumbnails of any wallpapers you’ve deleted will appear in the correct user interface. Will be reset to position.

Adding live wallpapers to Mac is a nice feature, but if you don’t want to use them, you can save a lot of disk space by deleting them.

