Refinancing student loans allows you to save money on interest, choose a more desirable payment structure and generally improve your financial health. However, your ability to qualify for refinancing is directly tied to how healthy your finances already are.

If you are looking to refinance with a low income, it may be difficult to meet the eligibility requirements for a refinance loan. Thankfully, there are several methods borrowers can use to increase their chances of getting approved.

Student Loan Income Requirements

Many lenders have minimum income requirements to refinance, meaning they will not accept borrowers with incomes below a certain threshold. Some companies focus only on high-income borrowers such as physicians and lawyers, while others offer student loan refinancing for a wide range of salaries.

While some lenders don’t publicly list their income standards, others say you must have “substantial income” or be able to demonstrate “consistent income” by providing pay stubs. In most cases, you will need to exceed the $20,000 threshold. For example, education loan financing requires an annual income of at least $35,000.

How to Refinance Low Income Student Loans

Refinancing your student loans can reduce a large portion of your monthly payments and also reduce the total interest paid over the life of the loan. And when your income is low, finding ways to lower your monthly payments or overall loan costs can help your money stretch a little further.

Although lender requirements vary, here are some of the best strategies to increase your chances of approval.

Get a co-signer

If you have a low income, the best way to improve your chances of approval is to apply with a co-signer. A co-signer is a person with a good credit score and steady income who agrees to take responsibility for the loan if the primary borrower defaults.

Lenders are more likely to approve borrowers with a co-signer, because they have a backup option in case the primary borrower defaults. Even though you may qualify for student loan refinancing without a co-signer, you may be offered a lower interest rate if you add a co-signer with strong finances.

Asking someone to co-sign a loan – especially if you have a long repayment period – is a huge favor. The debt will appear on the co-signer’s credit report and may affect their ability to qualify for a loan. Moreover, any late payment will impact your credit score as well as the credit score of the co-signer. On the other hand, staying up to date on your payments when you refinance can also improve your and your co-signer’s credit scores.

Some lenders give you the option to remove your co-signer once you have a chance to increase your income after a few years of timely payments.

Compare multiple lenders

Each lender has its own set of income, credit score, debt-to-income and loan balance requirements. If one lender turns you down, don’t assume this will be true with every lender.

Start by applying with lenders known to accept low-income borrowers or borrowers that consider many variables outside of income. For example, some lenders consider factors like the degree you’ve earned, your earning potential, or even how much money you have in savings.

You can pre-qualify with many lenders to see if you qualify and what rate you will be offered without having to go through a strict credit check. Apply with at least three lenders that offer pre-qualification to ensure you are getting the most competitive rates and terms for your financial situation.

Improve your credit score

If you have a low income, you will have a better chance of qualifying for a loan with a good credit score. Most lenders require a credit score in the mid-600s or higher. If your score is below 650, you will find it difficult to qualify for refinancing, especially with a low income. Take these steps to improve your score:

Get your credit report: The first step is to check your credit score with your credit card company or one of the major credit bureaus. To make sure there are no mistakes that lower your score, you can also get a copy of your credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com.

Audit your finances: If your credit score is lower than you expected, audit your finances. Your loan payment history is the most important factor in your score, so if you have a streak of late payments set a calendar reminder or set up autopay and try to make at least the minimum payment.

Reduce your debt: You should try to pay off as much of the loan as possible before applying for refinancing. A high credit utilization ratio can lower your score.

reapply

If you are denied student loan refinancing because of low income, you can reapply later when your income has improved. If your credit score increases during that time, that may also help your case.

You may also be able to appeal your case if you don’t have a steady source of income, but can prove that you earn money in other ways. Contact a lender by phone or email to find out why your loan was declined and the steps in their appeals process.

Lenders that will refinance low income student loans

Many lenders refinance student loans for low-income borrowers. Here are our top picks:

Education Loan Finance: Minimum annual income of $35,000 and credit score of at least 680.

Laurel Road: Accepts borrowers who are still in school but who have a signed contract or letter of employment.

Nelnet: Minimum annual income of $36,000 is required.

PenFed Credit Union: Requires a minimum annual income of $42,000 for loans under $150,000 and $50,000 for loans over $150,000.

SoFi: Accepts borrowers who are not employed but who have an offer of employment to start within the next 90 days.

next steps

If you have a low income, you may think that refinancing student loans is impossible. However, there are many lenders that offer unique eligibility requirements and base approval on factors other than just income.

Even if you are offered a higher rate now because of your income, you can always choose to refinance again after you establish better credit or increase your annual income. However, make sure that the rate you are offered is lower than the rates on your original loans, otherwise you will end up paying more in the long run.

