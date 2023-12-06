How to reduce belly fat: 5 simple exercises to burn that stubborn belly fat and look like a Greek god

If going through celebrity Instagram pictures is making you feel bad about your body, then you’re not alone. While getting those six-pack abs is no mean feat, the discipline it requires–with diet, workouts, and sleep, is somewhat of a lifestyle choice that you’d have to make to have a body like Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, or Varun Dhawan.

How we wish we could just wave a wand and get rid of fat in specific areas. Unfortunately, spot reduction through exercises is not a scientifically supported concept. However having a regular workout and exercise routine can help burn calories and promote overall fat loss, which includes reducing belly fat. Of course, your diet is a big part of getting into shape. But if you’re looking for an answer to how to reduce belly fat, tone your stomach, and make your core as rock solid as possible, then these five effective exercises can contribute to a healthier and more toned midsection

How to reduce belly fat: 5 simple exercises to that can help

1. Planks

The one exercise that will leave your core burning within 30 seconds is a plank. Planks are great for strengthening your core, helping tone your abdominal muscles. Start with holding it for 30 seconds and work your way up to longer durations as you get stronger. You can also try different variations of it, like a plank jack, reverse plank, or even plank with shoulder taps to mix it up and activate other parts of your body.

2. Leg raises

Targeting your lower abdominal muscles, leg raises is the most common exercise performed to tone your stomach. In theory, it’s the reverse of the crunch with upward movements of the legs without lifting the upper body. It helps create resistance in the lower rectus abdominis. Start by lying on your back. Lift your legs while keeping them straight. Then slowly lower them without letting your feet touch the ground. Do three sets with 10 reps each.

3. Bicycle crunches

Bicycle crunches are a form of dynamic exercise that engages your entire core, including the rectus abdominis and the obliques. You start with lying on your back. Then lift your shoulders off the ground and bring your right elbow towards your left knee while extending your right leg. Try to touch your elbow to your knee. Alternate sides in a pedalling motion for a set of 10 reps. You can do three or five sets, depending on if you’re a beginner or not.

4. Russian twists

Russian twists are great for targeting your abdominal muscles and obliques. Not only that, but it also works on your glutes, your lower back, and even your traps. Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet off the floor. Now lean back slightly, engage your core, and twist your torso side one side to another, tapping the ground with your hand on each side. For an advanced level of this exercise, you can also try it with kettlebells or dumbbells to increase the impact of your workout.

5. Cardio

Cardio workouts tend to increase your heart rate and help burn down calories, including the ones stored in your belly. Pick your poison out of the lot–whether it’s running, doing jumping jacks or swimming, all of which are effective for not just your overall health, but also for losing that stubborn fat around your abdominal area.