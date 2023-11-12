How to quickly find a campsite or RV park for the total solar eclipse—before it’s too late

Campers built “Solar Town”, an agricultural field converted into a campground for the total solar eclipse , [+] Enthusiasts, in Madras, Oregon on August 18, 2017. (Rob Kerr/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

If you haven’t made travel plans yet to experience the total solar eclipse that will occur across North America on April 8, you have less than five months to plan — but it’s not too late. .

A rare view of the sun’s corona – its strange outer atmosphere – will be visible from within a 125-mile-wide path stretching from the Pacific coast of northwestern Mexico through 15 U.S. states to Atlantic Canada.

Everyone else in the US will see a partial solar eclipse on a regular basis, causing thousands of people to make plans and book hotels, RV parks and campsites along the way.

Path of totality on April 8, 2024. Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

Path of Totality for Total Solar Eclipse 2024

US states passing through the path of totality include Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

However, there is no use simply being in that state – you have to stay within the path of totality. With most hotels booked, camping is the easiest option.

More from ForbesEclipse 2024: The planet’s most spectacular natural event is coming to America

Where to Camp and RV for the Total Solar Eclipse 2024

There are plenty of public and private campgrounds in the path of totality. The campsites listed below were obtained from CampSpot’s subsidiary

Pages for availability locations. It is updated regularly with campsites that have availability. I have no affiliation of any kind with CampSpot – it is an excellent resource for travel planning for this eclipse. Here are some that still have space:

John Cruikshank, left, and his wife Kathryn Laswell enjoy a room overlooking the RV park , [+] August 20, 2017 in Shoshoni, Wyoming. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The Denver Post via Getty Images

Why Camp and RV for the Total Solar Eclipse 2024

In addition to better accessibility and affordability compared to hotels – there are a few reasons why camping or staying in an RV park is your top choice. “It takes you away from city lights, immersing you in nature and providing an unobstructed view of this cosmic phenomenon,” CampSpot CMO Erin Stander said in an email.

“This is a front row seat to the celestial event of a lifetime and whether you’re looking for a tent site, RV site or glamping accommodation, there are still plenty of options available to book at campgrounds in the path of totality, many of which Are busy planning theme based programs and activities for their eclipse visitors.”

when is the next eclipse

A total solar eclipse will not occur again in the United States until 2044 and 2045, when two will occur in two consecutive years, first in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, and then across the country from California to Florida.

I’m an expert on eclipses—the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and author of The Complete Guide to the Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024, The latest for the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024—including travel and accommodation options—check my main feed For new articles.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.