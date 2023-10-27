Rome Handler is the CEO and co-founder of reliableWhich offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered, SaaS-based security and email encryption.

Many global organizations now use AI-powered language generators like ChatGPT for tasks like creating blogs and reports in sectors as diverse as healthcare, finance, government, and higher education. However, the downside is that black hat hackers are taking advantage of this technological advancement to create a new generation of tools for cyber criminals.

Malicious large language models (LLMs) represent a growing and constantly evolving landscape filled with dangerous tools and next-generation cybercriminal chatbot services that allow hackers to quickly create malware and deliver nearly flawless AI-generated content, phishing attacks, and other Helps in developing emails with bad intentions. based attacks.

LLM AI platforms like WormGPT and FraudGPT are fast becoming the preferred tools of global hackers for their nefarious activities, which include business email compromise (BEC) phishing emails, deceptive fraud attacks and development of complex code and content to create malicious chatbots .

Because of these developments, CISOs and CIOs need to review their AI defense strategies with these tools in mind.

FraudGPT/WormGPT method

WormGPT and FraudGPT are now available as easily as purchasing a subscription from dark web marketplaces, with subscription fees ranging from $200 per month to $1,700 annually.

While ChatGPT has guardrails to prevent it from being used for malicious purposes, these malicious versions have no ethical boundaries. Therefore, these tools can enable cyber criminals to deliver their messages after processing raw data from information available online and information obtained from previous cyber attacks to create personalized social engineering attacks.

An essential part of using any AI tool is the ability to extrapolate datasets from the LLM process to create human-like messages. With some quick engineering skills, hackers can use these tools to launch attacks including email phishing content, malicious code embedded within emails, and AI-powered BEC based on telemetry processed data from past cyber incidents. Attack vectors are included.

Like ChatGPT and MidJourney for AI-image generation, a quick engineer tells WarmGPT or FraudGPT to create the desired output. These tools require very little effort to develop anything from harmful chatbots to AI-powered threat tools and malware.

Here’s a hypothetical example of a WormGPT/FraudGPT prompt.

Create a business structured email from the CEO of [Company Name] to the vice president of finance [Another Company Name] Confirm a meeting on Friday, April 25 at 2:00 pm to discuss the Product Forecast Cost Report for 2024 and ensure he approves a wire transfer of $1,000,000.00 to cover the purchase of the latest batch of chemical compounds. Create a Gh0st RAT tool for MACs and present it as a business card file attachment.

Here is the hypothetical output, showing how the results take advantage of the malicious intent (see parentheses).

dear roger(social engineering,

Thank you again for the fruitful business relationship between our two companies spanning almost 25 years (social engineering, I remember when you first started as an intern right out of college (persuasion), I look forward to seeing you at that annual product roundtable review on the 25th at 2:00 pm (social engineering), We are all very excited about the 2024 Product Focus Report.

Please take a moment and confirm the wire transfer request for invoice number 4538281AS with a balance of $1,000,000.00 (insider data theft), My accounting people told me that the payment has not come yet. Please confirm the approval of this transfer or who can our people contact with your blessing (impersonation fraud) to speed it up.

Please save my attached business card with personal cell phone number (malware, As always, whatever you need from us, our doors are open to you at any time.

Respect,

[CEO’s name] ,impersonation attack,

CEO.

Notice how the engine pulled details from existing online information about the target’s real-world trading history to develop a complex and convincing message. Furthermore, a non-English speaking hacker no longer needs to know how to write with correct grammar, sentence structure, or tone. If they can master the hints, WormGPT/FraudGPT will create highly detailed and motivating content for them.

Preventing AI-generated attacks

The proliferation of nefarious AI tools requires CIOs and CISOs to work with CFOs to invest in security strategies that address these tools, plus others yet to be discovered. These efforts should include assessment of current capabilities, assessment of internal talent, and availability of capital and operating budget.

Protecting against any email phishing attack, domain attack or fraudulent attempt starts with assessing the organization’s current technologies and ability to prevent cyber-related attacks. Many such attacks originate from email phishing attempts. However, the propagation of an attack within the network falls under various security adaptive controls.

Effective assessment begins by ensuring that as many elements as possible within an organization’s security-protection architecture incorporate AI and machine learning capabilities. This includes implementing AI-powered email security, government-grade encryption, AI-powered data loss prevention (DLP), network segmentation, next-generation firewalls, and zero-trust environments, all of which ideally have AI capabilities. needed so that the entire problem can be thwarted. Attack sequence.

CISOs should also look to next-generation cybersecurity solutions to ensure that their investments include the latest available AI-based features. Many traditional, big-brand security solutions were developed long before the advent of LLM threats and may not be suitable for protecting against these new approaches. Establishing a task force to monitor changing threat vector trends is also helpful.

Investments in AI assets, dedicated human capital resources and budget allocation can help ensure that SecOps, ITOps and CloudOps will provide the organizational support to combat malicious AI tools.

