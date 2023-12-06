How to prevent another OpenAI meltdown

Unlike OpenAI, Mozilla’s nonprofit can’t fire executives in charge of for-profit work. Each for-profit entity has its own board, whose members are selected annually by the board of the non-profit foundation. “It’s different jobs, it’s a different mix of skills,” Surman says. “If you have different functions, it makes sense to have a separation of powers.”

Separate boards with different characters and missions are also intended to give greater autonomy to business endeavours. Mozilla tries to put people on the nonprofit’s board who know philanthropy, open source technologies, social issues, and tech policy, Surman says. On for-profit boards, it looks more toward leadership experience in venture capital or corporate marketing and innovation.

Mozilla’s various boards occasionally convene to discuss major changes in technology, such as the emergence of generative AI, which led to the creation of Mozilla.AI. But a nonprofit foundation’s board retains final authority over the budget and has the right to remove for-profit board members. Although that latter power has never been exercised, there have at times been sharp disagreement between what Mozilla leaders describe as movement goals and market goals, says Brian Behlendorf, a software developer who has worked with Mozilla since its founding. He is also on the board of the Foundation. Co-founder of the Apache Software Foundation.

In 2015, after consulting with the nonprofit’s board, Mozilla Corporation shut down a project developing an open source mobile operating system that had cost hundreds of millions of dollars but struggled to win over smartphone makers. did. “To be competitive, you have to create more proprietary software and make deals that aren’t about creating public goods,” Behlendorf says. “A disappointment, but we could see no way to fulfill the mission and the Mozilla manifesto.” That foundational document is committed to the project of keeping the Internet open and accessible to all.

competing interests

Fixing OpenAI’s governance is in some ways more complex than anything Mozilla has faced, which has outside donors but no investors. OpenAI has to fulfill its overall mission of helping humanity while also placating investors who are demanding a bigger role in the direction of the organization after the recent crisis. This is especially true for Microsoft, which has pledged $13 billion to the company.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear last week that he considered it unacceptable to be surprised by the board’s removal of Altman, who was the primary supporter of OpenAI, only minutes before it was publicly announced. “There is no OpenAI without Microsoft’s deep partnership with this company in its mission,” Nadella said on journalist Kara Swisher’s podcast last week. “As a partner, I think it means you deserve to be consulted on big decisions.”

