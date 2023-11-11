After the death of a spouse, unmarried older women typically switch from married filing jointly to single filing on their federal taxes.

With smaller standard deductions and tax brackets, the surviving spouse may face higher taxes.

However, spouses may want to consider advance tax planning, such as Roth individual retirement account conversions, weighing account ownership and beneficiaries.

Many older women outlive their spouses and cannot expect to have higher taxes in the future after suffering a loss. But according to financial experts, there are some ways to prepare.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the life expectancy of American women is significantly higher than that of men. In 2021, life expectancy at birth was 73.5 years for males while 79.3 years for females.

As a result, many married women end up facing a “survivor’s penalty,” resulting in increased taxes in the future, according to certified financial planner Edward Justrem, chief planning officer of Heritage Financial Services in Westwood, Massachusetts.

In the year in which a spouse dies, the survivor may file taxes jointly with his or her deceased spouse, known as “married filing jointly”, as long as they are filing taxes for that tax year. Do not remarry before the end of the year.

After that, many older survivors file taxes alone with “single” filing status, which may include higher marginal tax rates due to the smaller standard deduction and tax brackets depending on their situation.

For 2023, the standard deduction for married couples is $27,700, while single filers can only claim $13,850. (Rates use “taxable income,” which is calculated by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income.)

Higher taxes could be the “biggest blow” to widows — and it could be even worse after the individual tax provision from former President Donald Trump’s signature law expires, said George, CFP and founder of Coromandel Wealth Management in Lexington, Massachusetts. Gagliardi explained.

Before 2018, the individual brackets were 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35%, and 39.6%. But by 2025, five of these brackets are lower, 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%.

Typically, the surviving spouse inherits the deceased spouse’s individual retirement accounts and so-called required minimum distributions are approximately the same. But the surviving spouse now faces a higher tax bracket, Gagliardi explained.

“The larger the IRA, the bigger the tax problem,” he said.

Experts say some surviving spouses may face higher taxes in the future, but it’s important to do tax estimating before making changes to financial planning.

Spouses may consider partial Roth IRA conversions, which transfer part of pretax or non-deductible IRA funds to a Roth IRA for future tax-free growth, Jestrem explained.

This is often best done over several years to minimize the total taxes paid for Roth conversions.

The couple will have to pay upfront taxes on the converted amount, but they can save money with more favorable tax rates. “This is often best done over several years to minimize the total taxes paid for Roth conversions,” Gagliardi said.

Keeping account ownership and beneficiaries up to date is always important, Justrem said, and failing to plan can be costly for the surviving spouse.

Typically, investors realize capital gains based on the difference between the sale price of the asset and the “basis” or original cost. But when a spouse inherits property, they receive what is known as a “stepped-up basis,” meaning the value of the property at the date of death becomes the new basis.

Missing the opportunity to step up could mean higher capital gains taxes for the survivor.

So it’s important to know which spouse owns each asset, especially investments that may have “extremely appreciated,” Justrem said. “Missing the opportunity to make a step up could mean higher capital gains taxes for the survivor.”

Gagliardi said if the surviving spouse expects to have sufficient savings and income for the rest of his or her life, the couple may also consider non-spousal beneficiaries, such as children or grandchildren, for a tax-deferred IRA. Are.

“If planned correctly, it can reduce the total taxes paid on IRA distributions,” he said. But non-spouse beneficiaries need to know the withdrawal rules for inherited IRAs.

Before the SECURE Act of 2019, heirs could “step up” IRA withdrawals over their lifetime, thereby reducing tax liability from year to year. But due to changes in required minimum distribution rules, the deadlines for some heirs are now shorter.

