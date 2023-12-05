How to Prepare for the Next Crypto Bull Market: 5 Simple Steps

In our latest Cointelegraph report, we explain how to prepare for Bitcoin’s next parabolic move in five simple steps with the help of professional trader Eric Crown.

understand the cycle

It is important to understand the four-year cycle theory, which states that crypto bull markets occur approximately every four years following the Bitcoin halving event.

According to Crown, we are still in a pre-halving rally, which will probably end in the lows of $40,000 for Bitcoin. He says the biggest price moves are likely to occur in the months following the Bitcoin halving.

“Then we’ll spend the next three to six months playing sideways and downwards,” he predicts.

Choose your crypto portfolio

Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) should be the backbone of a balanced crypto portfolio as they are the safest and most battle-tested cryptocurrencies.

“I probably gamble with 70%-80% Bitcoin, 10%-15% Ethereum, and then the rest on altcoins,” says Crown.

Depending on your risk appetite, consider including a percentage of high-potential altcoins.

Protect your investment

In bull markets, scammers and hackers are especially active. To keep your investments safe, opt for self-custody using a cold wallet. Avoid holding your crypto on centralized exchanges to minimize counter-party risk.

Choose an entry strategy

Establish a purchasing strategy and stick to it. Dollar-cost averaging, purchasing a set amount of crypto regularly (for example, weekly or monthly), is an easy way to reduce impulse buying and the fear of missing out.

take profit

The ultimate goal is to convert paper profits into real profits. Set an exit strategy in advance, deciding at what price level you will sell your crypto, both on the upside and downside.

Source: cointelegraph.com