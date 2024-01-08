How to partner with a venture investor who values ​​technology innovators. techcrunch

Paul Hsu is the Founder and CEO of Decasonic, a venture and digital asset fund leading mainstream adoption of blockchain innovation. As a technology investor and operator, Dekasonic has partnered with external founders to create the Web3 frontier and has invested in AI and blockchain since 2013.

For years, the zero interest rate environment fostered an ambitious ecosystem of venture capitalists and technology innovators trying to raise big rounds, hyperscale, and move on to the next if the first thing didn’t work. The path, rules, and standard practices reflect an era of risk-free, almost free money.

Today, the technology industry is recovering from the bear markets of 2023 with a new discipline focused on traction, substance, and capital efficiency. Limited partners have become more selective in investing in venture funds. Venture investors have raised the standards for deals that require due diligence to uncover Some? A startup’s ability to demonstrate traction, depth in the data room that demonstrates the essence behind the vision, and shows a path towards capital-efficient growth.

With these new areas of increasing focus from investors, what are the new rules for identifying, pitching, and partnering with the right venture investor?

The following is a compilation of 12 “do’s and don’ts” on how innovators should pitch and partner with a new class of technology venture investors who balance market realism with optimism in pursuing a vision with substance. Are.

overall

1. Allow experience to inform and challenge your perspective

Venture capital often finds non-consensual and non-clear deals, but the process can take hundreds of meetings before the first yes.

More than ever, and like any relationship, finding the right venture investor starts with building a foundation based on vision, values ​​and trust. Early-stage venture capital requires a team effort to find product-market fit and accelerate revenue growth. But value-add venture investors have the strategic advantage of guiding founders toward signal versus noise, drawing on prior case studies of success and failure in a particular domain, and connecting companies to valuable sales and distribution partnerships.

2. Don’t give up

Like many activities in the startup world, success comes to those who have patience, courage, perseverance, persistence, and adaptability. Venture capital often finds non-consensual and non-clear deals, but the process can take hundreds of meetings before the first yes.

At the same time, balance this patience with the realistic optimism of taking feedback from every step of the process to face and confirm the inevitable need for venture capital. Nearly every company is better served by not raising venture capital and instead relying on profitable growth and other sources of capital.

