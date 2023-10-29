How to overcome the fear of transitioning from employee to entrepreneur?

One of the most profitable decisions you’ll ever make.Getty

Are you seriously thinking about becoming your own boss? Transitioning from employee to entrepreneur can be one of the most challenging but rewarding decisions you can make. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, the majority of self-employed workers (62%) say they are extremely or very satisfied with their jobs, compared to 51% of the self-employed. Furthermore, they express high levels of enjoyment and satisfaction with their work. On the other hand, people who are not self-employed are more likely to say that they find their jobs stressful and burdensome.

One reason why employees are worried is their lack of control over their careers. A prime example of this is the headline-grabbing layoffs. When employees lose their jobs, often without warning, it creates a sense of uncertainty and disruption that is difficult to recover from. Human beings have an inherent need for freedom and control. Still, when he or she is missing, it can bother the employee.

If you know deep down that you are made to work for yourself, it is possible! But first, you need to be free from fear and doubt. Here’s how to transition from employee to entrepreneur.

recognize your fear

The first step toward breaking free is figuring out what’s holding you back. Some common fears include:

fear of failure

fear of starting again

fear of earning less money

fear of what others will think

fear of being too old or too young

Once you identify your fears, face them head on. Write them down and ask yourself whether they are based on facts or assumptions. Look for people who have transitioned from employees to entrepreneurs and learn how they overcame similar concerns. Remember, fear often appears when you are about to start a big task. This can actually be a good sign because it means that you are pushing yourself and dreaming big.

use fear as fuel

Everyone from Beyoncé to Richard Branson experiences fear. It is always present. The trick is to not let fear stop you from achieving your goals. One way to do this is to move forward—even if small steps. When we feel stuck, it’s usually because we’re considering what could and couldn’t happen. By taking action, you take your power back. Another trick is to change your mindset. For example, instead of thinking about how you might fail, an important question to ask yourself is, “What am I giving up by not trying?”

plan and prepare

One way to reduce your risk is to set realistic and clear goals. Define what you want to achieve and make a plan to get there. Breaking your big goal into smaller steps will make your dream more manageable and less daunting. An important step involves acquiring the knowledge you will need to be successful in your new business. When you become an entrepreneur, especially in the beginning, you have to wear a lot of hats. Therefore, this is a good time to get training in subjects like marketing and bookkeeping. Also find out if there are any additional degrees or certifications that will strengthen your credibility in the marketplace.

assemble a board of advisors

A strong support system is essential if you want to succeed as a business owner. In addition to family and friends, gather a board of advisors to provide guidance and advice along the way. Look for people in your personal network who can add value to your business. Look for successful individuals in your new field and learn how they overcame obstacles and challenges. Additionally, it is wise to hire a career and/or business coach. The right professional coach can help you get the right mindset and provide the accountability you need to succeed.

celebrate small victories

Finally, it is important to understand that transitioning from employee to entrepreneur takes time. This doesn’t happen overnight. Also, you will experience many ups and downs in your journey. Therefore, it is essential to celebrate the small victories along the way. By focusing on progress, you spark passion, engagement, and inspiration. Even small wins help you stay positive and remind you of how far you’ve come.

The transition from employee to entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart. It requires focus, resilience, determination and an incredible amount of perseverance. But if it’s right for you, it may be the best choice you’ve ever made.

