How to Open Margin Account with Vanguard

Margin trading is the practice of purchasing securities with borrowed money. Like most brokers, Vanguard offers this facility to eligible customers. No matter which broker you use, margin trading can be extremely risky. If you are an inexperienced investor, and especially if you do not have the assets to cover your loan, you may want to avoid this practice. If you want to margin trade with Vanguard, here’s how to open an account.

What is margin trading?

With margin trading, your broker lends you a portion of the purchase price for investing. For example, let’s say you want to buy $1,000 worth of shares in a given stock on margin. Your broker can lend you $500, while you put up the other $500.

Margin loans are secured by the underlying assets. For example, in our case above, the loan would be secured by the bundle of stocks you purchased. For this reason a broker will not lend the entire purchase price of an investment. They will typically lend up to 50% of the total cost of the investment, the amount of which will be based on the risk and nature of the underlying investment.

Like all loans, your broker will charge interest for margin trades. You make interest payments when you keep a position open. Your broker takes back the value of the loan when you sell your investment, then you keep any remaining profit. Ideally you will make more money from the money you borrowed and invested, but remember: even if the value of the investment goes down, you will still have to repay your margin loan. If you can’t repay the loan by selling the underlying assets, you’ll have to do so with other cash.

Risk and Call in Margin Trading

At its best, margin trading can maximize your liquidity. By borrowing money instead of cashing out an existing position, you can invest in new opportunities without sacrificing existing profits.

However, margin trading is also a highly risky activity. There are two major reasons for that. First of all, as mentioned above, you have to repay this loan regardless of the performance of the investment. This creates the possibility of losing more money than your initial investment, a risk known as “active loss.”

Second, you must maintain a minimum amount of equity in your margin portfolio. Equity is expressed as the minimum value or minimum proportion of any position you own. If the value of your investment decreases, your proportionate equity in the investment will reduce.

For example, let’s say you buy $600 worth of stock with your own money and $400 in margin. Your starting equity is 60%. Then, let’s say the total value of these shares falls to $900. Your loan is still worth $400, leaving you with only $500 in equity and a lower proportional value of equity at 56% compared to the 44% borrowed.

For any position, your broker will have a minimum equity that you must maintain. In this situation if your equity goes below this minimum they will issue a margin call. This means that you must add new cash or assets to the margin portfolio to increase your equity to the minimum. In the worst case, your broker may force a sale, liquidating the margin portfolio to get your money back.

It is also important to note that the interest rates on margin trading can be quite high, even if it is a secured loan. For example, at the time of writing, Vanguard published interest rates between 11.75% and 13.75% per month for margin loans.

Opening a Margin Account with Vanguard

To open and maintain a margin account with Vanguard, you must have at least $2,000 in cash and assets in your account at all times. This must exceed the value of any margin loans. So if you take a $3,000 margin loan, you must have at least $5,000 worth of cash and assets in your account. As you borrow more, you may have to increase the equity in your account to meet this minimum.

Vanguard does not allow margin trading with certain categories of accounts. Most notably, you cannot add margin trading to retirement portfolios or UGMA/UTMA accounts.

If you have an eligible account, you can add margin trading to this account by completing a margin account application with Vanguard. You can find the application form on their General Service Forms database, which can be searched under “Margin Account Application”. Once you submit the application for your account, Vanguard will review it and notify you by mail if approved or declined.

If your account is approved, you can start margin trading immediately from within the trading screen of the respective account. You must submit an independent application for each account to which you want to add this feature.

Like most brokers, if not all, Vanguard limits the range of assets you can purchase with margin funds. With this broker, you can buy exchange-listed stocks, bonds, some ETFs and mutual funds, warrants, and some over-the-counter securities on a situational basis. This may change over time, however, so check with Vanguard before making any final calls.

If you are interested in margin trading with Vanguard, you can add this feature to your account by filling out and sending an application. They require a minimum $2,000 net-positive balance in your account, and you can’t do margin trading Retirement accounts and a few others. Also, the brokerage limits what types of investments you can invest in using this method.

