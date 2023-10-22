news lifestyle outfit How to mix your formal and casual outfits to create the perfect blend?

Global fashion influencer, entrepreneur and investor Masoom Meenawala believes that versatility is the key to blending your formal and casual wardrobes perfectly.

Here are 3 tips to create the perfect mix of your casual and formal wardrobe. (Source: Freepik)

Cocktail attire, formal, black-tie or casual – dress codes can feel like a foreign language if you don’t know how they work. If you ask us, sometimes we also get confused. But that doesn’t mean you can’t experiment with your different wardrobes.

Mixing your formal and casual attire is the new trend these days. Many reels on Instagram will show you guys pairing the traditional blazer with a string crop top with short denim flared shorts or dress pants. in troops Achieve what casual and formal wardrobes alone can’t. Keep you looking casually polished in everyday attire.

Global fashion influencer, entrepreneur and investor Masoom Meenawala believes that versatility is the key. “As long as you have the right foundational pieces, it can be easy to put together your outfits for work or for the weekend,” she tells Indianexpress.com.

3 practical tips to create the perfect mix of your formal and casual outfits

Invest in timeless pieces

Masoom believes in investing in pieces that can be mixed and matched in a number of ways, creating a wide range of outfits. For example, a classic blazer can be paired with tailored pants and jeans for work. informal Pleasure trip.

“Start by investing in timeless staples like a well-fitting blazer, tailored trousers, a versatile dress, and quality denim. These pieces form the foundation of your wardrobe and can seamlessly transition between work and casual occasions,” she said.

layer smartly

Masoom told that a tailored blazer can be worn over a casual top to instantly enhance your look. “Similarly, a stylish cardigan or a charming scarf can add a touch of sophistication to a casual outfit. Experiment with layering to strike the right balance,” she said.

Accessories are equally important

Choose versatile accessories like statement earrings, a classic watch or a leather belt. These accessories can easily transition from work to casual wear, adding a touch of elegance to both settings. Bhavna Sharma, stylist on made in heaven season 2has previously stressed the importance of accessories in making or breaking an outfit.

