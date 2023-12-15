How to measure our energy choices after COP28

Ultimately, decarbonization is inextricably linked to our thirst for electrical energy getty

The conclusion of COP28 with a statement considering a “transition away” from fossil fuels is being celebrated by some and condemned by others in the environmental sector. Ultimately countries’ reluctance to “phase out” fossil fuels came into play as a matter of energy security. Can we really electrify our lives without these fuels within a realistic time frame to prevent a 2 degree rise in average temperatures? As mentioned in my previous article, the reason nuclear energy featured prominently in the COP28 declaration relates to an important concept in energy planning that has been largely neglected by the media.

The concept of “energy density” – the rate of energy transfer per unit volume of fuel – is important in understanding our energy choices. Canadian-Czech energy analyst Václav Smil has advocated this point admirably in several of his books on the subject. Smil is known as Bill Gates’ favorite nonfiction author. Based on his work, Jesse Ausubel of Rockefeller University has calculated that uranium in a light water nuclear reactor is at least four orders of magnitude, ten thousand times, denser than coal, oil, and hydrocarbon gases. A fast breeder reactor with thorium would increase this ratio a hundredfold or more. One might wonder why controversy continues over the economic feasibility of nuclear power and even its carbon emissions.

There should be no doubt that closing nuclear power plants in the US will make it harder to meet our emissions targets – a point also made by environmental activist and scholar Leah Stokes in her remarkable book about special interest groups, Short-Circuiting Policy. Have accepted. US energy policy is using the approximation of “Narwhal Curves”. Energy density calculations may also be affected by the conversion requirements from one form of energy to another for final delivery. This is especially the case with mobile fuel.

Hydrogen as a fuel in aircraft is three times more energy dense than conventional jet fuel but its production energy and carbon footprint are still highly variable. “Grey hydrogen” uses methane as a feedstock and therefore the production process has carbon emissions, which can be partially addressed through nascent carbon capture and storage technologies often referred to as “blue hydrogen”. . So-called “green hydrogen” is what Saudi Arabia is touting as the central fuel of its half-trillion-dollar, population-1 million future city. neom Water on the Red Sea will be produced through electrolysis combined with solar and wind power. Thus, the overall energy density for this city would be very low, but perhaps still ecologically efficient if there is vast wasteland on which these solar and wind farms are built.

As the world begins to consider energy options for decarbonization, the metrics of “power density” and its resulting “energy density” have the potential to be an important metric to keep us realistic.