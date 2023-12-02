How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Cameras on iPhone 15 Pro Max

The new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have the most impressive cameras Apple has ever made. Here’s how you can make the most of your photos and videos to make them look great.

Between updates and hardware improvements with iOS, Apple’s stock camera app is becoming more powerful every year. Here’s your definitive guide to camera apps.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro — Physical Buttons

What many people aren’t aware of is that the volume up and volume down buttons on the iPhone can be used to capture photos – similar to the physical shutter button on a camera.

Press the volume up or down button to take a quick photo without pressing the on-screen shutter button. Some users find this easier and the phone slows down when taking pictures.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Volume Buttons for Camera Shutter

If you hold down any button, a video recording will start. The on-screen shutter button will change to a red circle and a red timer will appear at the top of the screen to indicate that the video has been captured.

How to master the Camera app on iPhone 15 Pro – Burst photos can be taken by increasing the volume

going in Adjustment and selection cameraYou can toggle on the option to use the Volume Up button to capture burst photos instead.

In that case, you still hold down the volume down button to start the video but a series of burst photos will be captured as you raise the volume until you release the button.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Action Button

Both Pro phones have a new programmable action button. In Settings, you can choose from several different functions for this button including turning on the flashlight or starting a voice memo.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Action Button Settings Menu

Since we’re talking about the camera, one of the preset options for the action button is to open the stock camera app. It even has options to go into different modes including Photo, Selfie, Video, Portrait and Portrait Selfie.

To customize further, you open a third-party camera app. Select Shortcut as an option and then “Open app.”

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Action Button to Launch Halide

You can choose any third-party app, but we like Halide because of its support for new features like zero-lag shutter and upcoming support for HDR.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – On Screen Controls

In the Camera app, there are a lot of controls on the display, some of which are not easily visible. One of them is hidden inside the shutter button itself.

Everyone knows that you can take a photo by tapping the shutter button, but some people may not know about QuickTake. With QuickTake, you can start capturing burst photos or videos without changing the shooting mode.

quicktake video

When you tap and hold the shutter button, it will start recording the video. When you release the shutter button, video capturing will stop.

When you’re recording a QuickTake video, you can slide the shutter button to the right and it will lock in video mode, so you don’t have to hold down the button.

Apple also adds this amazing animation where the red square denoting video recording will turn into a red circle as you drag. By the way, that circle can be tapped to take a photo while recording a video.

QuickTake Burst Photos

Similarly, holding the shutter button and pulling it quickly to the left will begin shooting burst photos. Once you release the shutter, the burst photos will stop.

Zoom levels on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have the same two main and ultra-wide cameras. The main camera has your 1X zoom, while the ultra-wide features a .5X zoom.

They differ because the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 5X optical zoom on the tele lens while the iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 3X optical zoom.

Controlling them works very similarly. You can tap one of the four buttons on the screen to move between .5X, 1X, 2X, and 3X/5X zoom levels.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Main Camera Focal Length

The main camera has an extra trick whereby by tapping the 1X button, you can also adjust the main zoom to 1.2X or 1.5X. These are 24mm, 28mm and 35mm focal lengths.

By going into the camera settings again, you can choose one of these as the default for that main camera.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Slide to Adjust Scope

When you tap and hold any zoom level, you can swipe left or right to open a granular adjustment wheel. This gives you more control over how much you try to zoom in or pinch in or out on the screen.

This is a great, one-handed way to adjust your shot. The wheel will automatically retract when you leave the screen or, you can swipe it away.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Additional Controls and Settings

When shooting a photo or video, you can swipe left and right to move between different camera modes. For photo modes, you can go between photo, portrait and panorama, then for video, you have cinematic and slo-mo.

You can tap anywhere on the screen to set your focus for the shot and holding will lock the exposure. Tapping your subject and sliding your finger up and down will instantly adjust the exposure level.

Once you know the basics, we can move on to more advanced controls. There are several of those controls at the top of the camera app interface.

Camera app settings on top

The icons displayed at the top of the app are the most commonly used ones, like the shared library icon with flash, night mode, and Live Photos toggles on the right.

Tapping the caret in the center will open a settings tray located just above the shutter button at the bottom of the app. Some tools may be duplicates of the above, but they may provide more control.

First of all, we have the Flash icon again. At the top, you only have On and Off, while in this tray, you have On, Off or Auto to choose from.

Then there’s the Night Mode toggle, but unlike the top, here you can also choose the duration for the shutter. It will automatically adjust the length depending on how dark the room is and how steady you hold the phone.

camera app tool tray

If you’re moving around a bit, this will give you a maximum shutter speed of three seconds, but if your phone is on a tripod, it can stay open for up to 30 seconds.

Live Photo, you have On, Auto or Off to choose from. We love Life Photos because they capture frames before and after the shot and can even animate your photo after capture.

Photographic styles are next in line, represented by stacked squares. There are five styles to choose from – standard, rich, vibrant, warm and cool.

You can customize each of these by adjusting the tone and warmth. A reset button is present for each style to return to the default.

Aspect ratio (4:3, 1:1, and 16:9 options), exposure compensation, timer, filters, and shared library complete the other settings.

In addition to your standard modes, there are additional modes for both photos and videos that you can choose to enable. We’ve briefly discussed Night Mode above, which gets enabled automatically, but there are a few other options worth discussing.

Macro mode uses the ultra-wide lens to capture photos up close to your subjects. Like Night Mode, it is automatically enabled when your camera detects a subject near the phone.

macro mode

You’ll know it’s in macro mode when a small flower icon appears in the bottom-left corner of the interface. There’s an option inside the camera app settings to make macro mode optional and you can turn it off by tapping that flower icon.

This brings us to Portrait mode. You don’t always have to switch to Portrait mode on newer iPhones to capture a portrait image.

It sounds confusing, but when the Camera app detects a person, dog, or cat on the screen, it will capture depth data for a portrait shot. You’ll know it’s a style F Visible in the bottom corner, where you can adjust the amount of blur.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Live and Portrait Mode

When you shoot a standard Live Photo and depth data is also captured, you can choose between two types when viewing the photo.

It’s a “best of both worlds” situation because every photo of your pet or child can be a Live Photo while they’re on the move, or you can switch it to Portrait mode for a stylish look.

How to Master the Camera App on iPhone 15 Pro – Adjusting Portrait Shot

Portrait mode is still present in the camera app, however, which is useful if you’re trying to take a photo of a cockatiel, an item, or another animal.

Action mode is for shooting video and will stabilize shaky shots incredibly. You can enable it by tapping on the running icon when you’re in video mode.

Video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

You can either choose Slo-mo, which will record video at up to 240 frames per second, and Cinematic mode while recording video.

Portrait mode is for cinematic videos – more or less. It tracks your subject, keeping it in focus while applying blur to the background.

video mode

Focus can move between points on the screen and can also be adjusted after the fact. It was upgraded to capture 24, 35 or 30 frames per second for the iPhone 15 series.

For professionals or those who want more control, video can be filmed in ProRes with HDR, SDR, or Log Color options. Videos can be recorded directly to an external SSD when connected via USB-C.

How to master the camera app on iPhone 15 Pro – Other settings

If that wasn’t enough, here are some more detailed settings to consider when configuring the camera app.

Camera app for iPhone

For photos, you can enable RAW. RAW will capture more detail in highlights and shadows that users can bring out when editing shots.

Apple bundles RAW photo settings under “Pro Default” settings and lets users choose between larger 48MP JPEG shots, called JPEG Max, ProRAW photos at 12MP, or ProRAW Max at 48MP.

Regular photos taken with the main lens can now be captured in a new 24MP mode, whereas previously it was always a compressed 12MP.

The video may have HDR enabled or not enabled. While HDR and Dolby Vision look great, if you take it to something like Final Cut Pro it can make it more complicated when editing.

Thanks to iOS 17, there’s also a new Levels tool for the Camera app that will show a small line on the screen so you can maintain your horizon when taking a photo or video.

get the shooting done

This covers almost all aspects of Apple’s increasingly powerful stock camera app on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Take your new knowledge and capture some truly amazing photos and videos.

Source: appleinsider.com