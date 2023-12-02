How to Manage iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Notifications

Between iOS 15 and iOS 17, there are more changes to know about on your iPhone and iPad.

While the biggest changes to notifications came in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, there are still some important tips to know to manage them in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17.

Notifications on your iPhone can be many things. They can be useful reminders for productivity, stress-related work or school-related notifications, or even anxiety-inducing in some cases.

While iOS 15 helped give notifications a much-needed facelift on iOS, Apple has made additional improvements to notifications since then.

As it is in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, you have the ability to set notifications to appear on your iPhone in standby and modify how (if at all) your notifications appear on your lock screen.

Perhaps the most significant change to notifications since 2021 came with the refreshed lock screen introduced by iOS 16 last year. Along with the stylist options introduced in the update, users were also given control over how notifications appear on their lock screen.

Notifications that appear on the lock screen saw significant changes in iOS and iPadOS 16.

Instead of the traditional list that has existed for most of the iPhone and iPad’s existence, users now have the option to display notifications as a stack at the bottom of the Photos screen that can be expanded as a list. Option to have a notification appear at the bottom of the lock screen instead of a list or stack.

How to change how notifications appear in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

Changing how your notifications appear on your lock screen is quite simple:

open Adjustment Tap Notifications Three different display settings will be the first set of options available Notifications menu

standby notifications

iOS 17’s standby may still allow you to receive notifications.

Apple’s iOS 17 brought standby to the iPhone, which allows users to use their iPhone as a desk clock or alarm clock when the phone is plugged in and held horizontally. While the mode can be used primarily to show you the time with a widget or photo album, you can still receive notifications in this setup.

How to show notifications in standby for iOS 17

To receive notifications while in standby:

open Adjustment Scroll down and tap to support In to support menu, tick show notifications Option. Alternatively, you can also set the notification to show a preview only when tapped.

Specifically, no matter what notifications you choose to display in standby, important notifications will always be shown in standby.

Although iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 don’t have the size of updates to notifications brought by iOS and iPadOS 15, these updates still make notifications on your Apple devices a very different experience than they were a few years ago. With the new features in mind, you’ll be on your way to your ideal notification management in no time.

