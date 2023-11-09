How to Make Money With Your Photos—Even If You're an Amateur (Video)

Wouldn’t it be great to make money from your photography hobby without quitting your day job? Even if you don’t make big bucks, a few easy sales here and there will help you upgrade your gear while getting some well-earned recognition in the process.

As you’ll see in the quick tutorial below, it’s not particularly difficult to sell your work, and you can do so without the struggle of finding clients. According to instructor Laura Bisi, “There are many ways to make money with your photos, and today I’ll tell you some of them so you can start making money. You don’t need a lot of investment to do this – just your images. “

Laura is a Spanish professional who left her home country Spain over a decade ago to pursue a career as a full-time freelance photographer in London. At the time, she didn’t know anyone, didn’t speak English, and lived in a hostel with 15 other people and slept with her camera bag. Her fortunes have changed considerably since then, and she now regularly shares her solo photography exploits while traveling around the world.

This episode is different from most of the tutorials we post because it’s not about photo gear, camera settings, or photographic techniques. Rather, in less than 15 minutes Laura reveals several time-proven ways to capitalize on your favorite hobby. Even professionals can adopt some “forgotten” ideas to generate extra income without doing too much extra work.

His first suggestion is to look into working with a small stock photo agency. She says that “uploading random photos and hoping they sell is not enough. It may have worked in the past, but not anymore.” This is because today’s market is very saturated. Luckily, you can follow Laura’s advice to get it right and have some success.

Another possibility is to sell prints and posters. Despite the perceived difficulty of this approach, Laura has several great ideas to try – even if you lack a large social media following and a website with a lot of traffic. One concept is to create a simple online shop using one of the many available templates. The second is to partner with an established website that will charge you a reasonable commission.

Laura has some other ideas that aren’t difficult to pursue, such as marketing her photos for use on postcards, calendars and unique gifts. In most cases this approach won’t cost you a dime unless your photos are purchased. So you really have nothing to lose except a little bit of your time.

Bottom line: It can be a lot of fun to try, especially if you don’t have too many expectations. And the rewards can be much more than just a fatter wallet. There’s a lot of interest on Laura’s popular YouTube channel, so be sure to visit when you have time.

Source: www.shutterbug.com