How to Make Money With Clickbank

If you’d like to make money with Clickbank, you’re not alone. The e-commerce platform has a library of over 4,000 unique products that reach over 200 million customers around the world. It connects over 6 million digital content creators and affiliate marketers, who then promote them to consumers. The platform works through an affiliate network, making it easy for its registered users to increase their visibility and promote their ebooks, online courses, videos, and music to more consumers.

There are two main ways to make money using Clickbank. The first way is to create your own products and list them. The second way is to skip the product creation step and list other people’s products while taking a commission from each sale. Vendors can select a commission rate between 1% to 75%.

Key Takeaways Clickbank is both a marketplace for affiliates and an e-commerce platform for digital content creators.

As a content owner, you can add your product to Clickbank’s database and they will manage the sale and checkout process, as well as making it visible to their network of affiliate marketers.

It’s free to join as an affiliate marketer on Clickbank, there’s no screening process, and you can start marketing the links and driving traffic to as many products as you’d like immediately.

Selling Your Own Products on Clickbank

Clickbank makes it easy to promote your digital goods and services. You’ll be charged a $49.95 one-time activation fee for becoming a seller on the service. After you’ve signed up as a vendor, you’ll list your product(s). Then, you’ll set the commission percentage you are willing to pay to anyone who chooses to market and promote your product for you.

Once your product is listed, other Clickbank users will start promoting it on their own websites. This will drive traffic to the sales page on your website and result in sales.

Clickbank Is a Tool for Generating Leads

If you’re selling a product on Clickbank, it’s a good idea to make sure that your landing page—the destination all your affiliates are sending traffic to—is user-friendly, sales-oriented, and has a clear call to action. Otherwise, visitors will simply click through and then navigate away from your website. While this will result in traffic to your website, it won’t generate any revenue for you.

It may be better to view Clickbank as a tool for generating leads, because you may not sell 100,000 copies of your e-book immediately. Clickbank can act as a path to drive visitors to your website so they can sign up for your newsletter. Once they’ve signed up for your newsletter, you have an infinite amount of opportunities to market to them (rather than just one opportunity).

Selling Other People’s Products on Clickbank

In addition to selling your own products on Clickbank, you can also act as an affiliate—that is, market products listed by other vendors. As soon as you sign up to become an affiliate on Clickbank, you can immediately browse the different products available for you to sell. Clickbank has over 4,000 unique products listed on the platform; in the beginning, it may be helpful to narrow down your search by filtering for product type and/or commission percentage.

It’s important to thoroughly review a vendor’s sales page before committing to promoting their product. They may be offering a 75% commission rate, but if their website doesn’t appear trustworthy, you won’t be in a position to generate sales regardless of how much traffic you drive to their website.

Important Unlike traditional affiliate platforms, Clickbank is a marketplace for both people who create content and for affiliate marketers.

Marketing Clickbank Products

To begin with, you should have a website that contains other affiliate offers similar to the Clickbank products that you want to promote. If you don’t have a website, WordPress offers a free version of its content management system (CMS) that you can use to begin publishing articles immediately.

You can use your articles to get the attention of readers and then present your Clickbank affiliate offer somewhere within the article. You can also develop a newsletter and use it to promote your Clickbank offers to your audience as often as possible.

Building a fan page on Facebook is also an option since most audiences are on the social media platform, too. You can populate your Facebook page with content that links to your website and use it to drive traffic to your website. Another way you can share your content is to use other content distribution networks such as Taboola or Outbrain.

Drive Traffic to Your Website

The more traffic there is to your website, the more money you have the potential to make with Clickbank. To maximize your traffic, you should spend some time identifying keywords that are commonly searched for that relate to the product you plan to sell. If you create articles and other content based on those keywords, you can often get some traffic from search engines, especially if you target long-tail keyword phrases.

Long-tail keyword phrases are longer and more specific search phrases, rather than one or two words. For example, if you are planning to promote an online poker course, you might do some keyword research and decide that the term “online poker course” has too much competition from existing websites. However, an article based on answering the question “When to push during a sit-n-go?” doesn’t have as much competition and may yield more traffic.

Optimize Your Website and Capture Visitor Information

Whether you are promoting your own products or someone else’s content, the most important thing is to make sure that your website is functional and error-free. You will also want to begin capturing the information of people who visit your website as soon as possible. One way to do this is to offer a newsletter. Published regularly, it can help you build a dedicated audience to market all of your offers in the future.