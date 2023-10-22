How to make money browsing the internet? Simply use Surf Rewards’ Surf 2 browser extension

There are lots of ways to make money on the Internet, but some are better than others.

The one that’s on the top of everyone’s list right now is SURF Rewards (SURF). This innovative project allows you to earn by paying for viewing and allowing ads while you are on the Internet.

Here, we cover everything you need to know about Surf Rewards, its browser extension, presale, and how it will change the game for those who want to make money on the Internet. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get right into it.

SURF Awards benefit all stakeholders

Surf Rewards has generated significant interest due to its innovative approach to revenue generation. This is no surprise, as crypto enthusiasts are constantly looking for new and attractive ways to earn, and SURF holds ample potential in this regard. Additionally, the uproar over doubling the length of ads on video platforms has brought the issue further into the spotlight.

Abelius Capital AG, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, is the driving force behind the creation of SURF Rewards. This new crypto venture marks their venture into the field of decentralized technology.

This clever concept of the project has the potential to bring substantial benefits to the broader Internet landscape. While blockchain-based advertising modifications have already been explored, SURF Rewards now offers a more comprehensive and real solution. The SURF Rewards browser extension integrates seamlessly with all major browsers, providing a remarkably straightforward setup process. According to the project description, this extension “eliminates a significant part of Internet advertising and replaces individual advertising spaces with its own advertising partners. From now on, the profits will go to you, not to the webmaster!”

There is no doubt that there is an abundant presence of advertisements on the Internet. Users resort to ad-blockers as a coping mechanism, resulting in reduced effectiveness for advertisers. If they don’t do this, they will be bombarded with advertisements that can ruin the experience of being online. This is a serious problem that has become worse over the years, with no solution in sight – except, of course, SURF Rewards.

Benefits of SURF Rewards There are benefits for all parties involved. This encourages users to engage with ads, while advertisers can run more accurate and cost-effective campaigns. The use of blockchain technology ensures complete transparency and trust in the entire process.

Users receive rewards in the form of SURF tokens. Speaking of which, it is important to know how this token operates and provide details about the upcoming presale. Presale has just started, giving you the opportunity to get in on the ground floor!

View Surf Rewards

SURF token presale is gaining momentum

The SURF presale has already managed to raise over $165,000, with the token price currently at $0.026. In about a week’s time, the price will rise again as the next phase begins. The listing price is $0.05. The fundraising limit that has been set is $1.1 million.

Additionally, there are also attractive bonus opportunities associated with referrals and reward boosters. Specifically, the Reward Booster system offers pre-sale participants the ability to earn up to 250% rewards, structured on a tiered system where higher investments lead to greater rewards.

For the presale phase, 20% of the total token supply is allocated, while 39% is designated for project rewards, 35% for liquidity and marketing efforts, 8% for development, and 6% for the team. Partners and consultants will receive 2%. The total token supply is 1 billion, with 200 million designated for the presale. The hard cap is set at $5 million, while the soft cap is $1.5 million.

Looking ahead, the SURF Rewards team has developed a strong roadmap. In the immediate future, they are prioritizing the implementation of staking, providing users with additional opportunities for earning and promoting the development of the ecosystem. Following the presale, the team will turn its attention to exchange listings and beta testing the SURF Rewards extension. Concurrently, they will focus on launching a self-service advertising platform.

conclusion

It’s not often you find a project that brings something undeniably new to the table, and Surf Rewards seems to be doing just that. It’s doing something that’s quite unique in terms of its use, and the fact that it has the potential to reshape how we think about earning money while doing what we love, which is definitely Worth talking to.

View Surf Rewards

