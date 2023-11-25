Image Source: Getty Images

Generating passive income is easy. Anyone with an interest-bearing savings account is already doing this. However, the challenge is to grow this income stream to a meaningful monthly amount.

In my opinion, the best way to achieve this is with income stocks from the major UK indices – FTSE 100 And FTSE 250, Combined, they include the 350 largest companies London Stock Exchange By market-cap.

Size can be a powerful advantage when it comes to maintaining dividend payments. And with a large collection of these businesses in stable operating conditions, it doesn’t take long to identify high-yield opportunities. In fact, the UK is home to some of the most generous dividend policies in the world.

With this in mind, let’s see if setting aside just £3 a day is enough to eventually establish a steady and large flow of passive income.

build capital regularly

Getting into the habit of setting aside £3 every day is easier said than done. The craving for morning coffee can easily lead investors astray. Although skipping a day or two may not seem like a big deal, in the long run it can result in a lot of money being lost.

Let me demonstrate. £3 compounded at a market average return of 8% is equivalent to £109 over 45 years. Needless to say, that’s an expensive sandwich!

Of course, investors cannot afford to put such small amounts into income-generating investments. There are fees for buying and selling shares. Thus, it is generally wise to let these daily savings sit in an interest-bearing savings account until a large lump sum is built up.

After approximately every three months, approximately £270 will have been raised. Then it’s time to start a passive income portfolio.

invest in the best

It can be frustrating to wait three months of savings before being able to put money to work. After all, it’s natural to get started quickly and have money flowing in.

But patience is a powerful skill in long-term investing. This is especially true during the time between each investment. This is the time when investors should be looking for great businesses that are capable of delivering growing dividend payments for the next decade or even longer.

Don’t forget that dividends are financed from profits. And if a company’s earnings are not growing or are declining, shareholder payouts are likely to follow. Apart from seeing a decline in passive income, announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions could be a double whammy for share prices.

How much can investors earn?

A well-constructed, intelligently managed portfolio can achieve market-beating returns. However, for those who don’t have time to hone this skill, index investing is still a perfectly viable approach to building wealth.

A portfolio matching the FTSE 100’s 8% return with a £270 quarterly capital investment over 45 years could potentially be worth £471,558. And following the 4% rule, that’s an annual passive income of £18,862. But for stock pickers who manage just an extra 2% in annual returns, these figures rise to £935,607 and £37,424 respectively.

Investors may see lower profits depending on the timing of future downturns and corrections. But still, it shows how much wealth can be created by setting aside just £3 a day.

