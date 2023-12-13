How to maintain muscle and strength as you age

An older black couple sitting together on a tennis court. getty

This article is part of a broader series on recent advances in the science and medicine of longevity and aging. The series covers a wide range of topics including musculoskeletal health. Expect more articles on bone and muscle regeneration to come.

There are many everyday activities that can be easily taken for granted: standing from a chair, climbing stairs, opening a jar lid, carrying bags of groceries, and the list goes on. But as we age, these types of workday activities are becoming more difficult. Why? Loss of muscle mass and strength, or “sarcopenia” in technical language. A study conducted by researchers at Tokyo Metropolitan University provides new insight into the growth and repair of muscle tissue. His work is available online sciencedirect, based on a protein called platelet-derived growth factor subunit B (PDGF-B), which they found to be closely linked to muscle growth. The findings may ultimately help prevent age-related muscle loss.

Understanding Sarcopenia

Starting around age 30, we start losing about three to five percent of our muscle mass every decade. This decline in muscle mass is accompanied by a decline in strength. If left unchecked, sarcopenia can lead to impaired mobility, and by extension, reduced activity. Soon, a negative feedback loop develops: Muscle weakness makes exercise harder, which causes people to exercise less, resulting in even more muscle weakness. Breaking out of this downward spiral can be difficult, and while strength training and commitment to a protein-rich diet help, these are often time-consuming and resource intensive. A pharmaceutical intervention that helps older adults maintain their muscle mass would be a game changer.

The three ‘M’s’ of muscle: myoblasts, myotubes and myokines

Muscles are complex biological “machines”. Like all machines, they contain many different components – the building blocks that make up the final product. The three important components of muscle tissue are myoblasts, myotubes, and myokines.

Myoblasts are progenitor cells. All other parts of the muscles are built on this primary cell. They are not only involved in the initial formation of muscles – called myogenesis – but they are also important for muscle regeneration after injury or exercise. In both cases, a bunch of myoblasts come together to form a larger structure called a myotube. In turn, myotubes may also fuse together, forming mature muscle fibers. When a muscle is injured, myoblasts and myotubes can join at the site of injury to replace the damaged cells. This is how muscles grow: small, manageable injuries, such as those that occur during exercise, stimulate the addition of new myoblasts and myotubes.

Where do myokines fit into the picture? Myokines are signaling proteins that play an important role in the crosstalk between muscles and other organs or tissues in the body. Because of this, they are deeply involved in controlling metabolism, inflammation, energy expenditure, and overall health. For example, a myokine called irisin has been implicated in cognitive function and may explain the link between exercise and brain health. And it is one of approximately 600 myokines discovered so far; Unlike irisin, the exact functions of most of these remain unknown.

PDGF-B stimulates muscle growth and improves strength

Platelet-derived growth factor subunit B (PDGF-B) is a protein produced in a wide range of cells. Generally, it helps regulate cellular processes including cell migration, differentiation and importantly, cell proliferation. PDGF-B is a member of the large platelet-derived growth factor family – there are four members in total. All of these are secreted in muscle tissues. Despite this, the role of PDGF-B in muscle health is poorly understood.

To find out, the researchers first confirmed that PDGF-B is, in fact, produced by both myoblasts and myotubes. Curiously, they observed that myokine production seemed independent of muscle contraction; Its levels did not change even after an hour of electrically stimulated muscle activity. This suggests that it is expressed “constitutively” or without external stimuli.

Next, the researchers exposed myoblasts and myotubes directly to PDGF-B. In the case of myoblasts, addition of the protein resulted in a significant increase in cell proliferation. And the treated myotubes matured sooner than their untreated counterparts, leading to increased thickness when viewed under a microscope. Exposure to PDGF-B caused myotubes to express more myosin heavy chain (MHC), a motor protein important for muscle contraction.

The increase in myotube diameter and myosin heavy chain expression was mirrored by an overall strength increase, as confirmed by experiments using electrical impulses to measure the force of myotube contraction.

takeaway

Age-related muscle loss is a serious concern for older adults, often leading to a decreased quality of life. Currently, lifestyle changes are the main way to deal with this problem: increased exercise and a protein-rich diet. But such changes may not be possible for some populations, especially those who struggle with pain and reduced mobility. Here, they will need an intermediate step to get them to a place where they can exercise in the first place. This new study takes us one step closer in that direction. The findings suggest that platelet-derived growth factor subunit B may help stimulate muscle growth and promote contraction strength. Future research should aim to uncover how these benefits can be exploited to develop novel therapeutics.