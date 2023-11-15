How to lose half your money in government bonds?

Yes, you can lose half your money in government-guaranteed bonds. The iShares Index ETF “TLT TLT” of 20-year Treasury bonds shown below has lost half its value over the past 3 years. Some bonds, for example the 30-year Treasury, have been even worse affected. Longtime clients are well aware of Equitas’s position on bonds with Norisk reports writing “Return-Free Risk” in 2012 and “The Warning Label” in 2014. Did we know that Treasury bonds would lose half their value? No, we just thought that a 1% yield was not worth the investment risk. Now, we are recognizing the opportunity presented by the highest bond yields in decades.

Over the past few months, a confluence of events have caused long-term bond yields to rise. As you know, as yields rise, bond prices fall in the opposite direction. While inflation readings have eased in recent quarters, the pace plateaued in September, raising concerns over future Fed policy actions. One contributing factor has been an increasingly tight labor market that has encouraged labor unions to go on strike in recent months. It highlights the extent to which structural forces like income inequality and runaway deficit spending are hitting home. Other factors include persistently elevated inflation reports and struggling demand for Treasury auctions.

Recently, mortgage rates have risen above 8% and many rate-sensitive sectors of our economy, such as housing, auto, capital goods, and retail, have begun to decline. The impact of the rate hike is just beginning to be seen in macroeconomic data, but the impact on consumer and corporate America is immediate and reflected in the recent underperformance of small-cap and highly leveraged, economically sensitive stocks.

The Federal Reserve voted to keep interest rates steady at 5.5% in early November, marking the first time in nearly two years that it has held rates on hold at two consecutive meetings. Bond and equity prices have shown a sign of relief as the market has cut rates in anticipation of a dovish stance. This relief may be short-lived as rates remaining at this high level continue to put pressure on the economy, especially real estate and some banking institutions.

Even before the possibility of the US financing another foreign war, the US budget deficit has doubled sequentially to more than $2 trillion, which is almost a third of the entire federal budget for 2024. In-spite of this A strong job market and healthy economy. More worryingly, this deficit is projected to remain high for the foreseeable future. Recent requests for incremental defense spending of several hundred billion dollars to support our allies further enhance this picture. Our national budget is showing signs of stress, with higher rates increasing our debt at very high carrying costs.

Risk assets like equities face an uncertain future. Our research shows that equity prices generally do not bottom out until the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates. Given this backdrop, bond yields of 8% or more in the Core Plus and Unregulated portfolios provide a high target to beat. Since equity markets have averaged about 10% over the last hundred years, an 8% return in bonds makes a lot of sense. Please contact us to discuss the role of fixed income in your portfolio.

Equitas Capital Advisors, LLC was founded in 2002 as a unique firm that blends the resources of a large global corporation with the flexibility of a small boutique firm. is a registered service mark of Equitas Capital Advisors Engineering Financial Solutions® And Equitas aims to design, build and deliver investment solutions to meet the goals and objectives of our investors. Equitas Capital Advisors, LLC, based in New Orleans, has over 200 years of combined investment management consulting experience providing professional investment advice to investors such as foundations, endowments, insurance companies, oil companies, universities, corporate retirement plans and high net worth families. Provides management services. Office.

