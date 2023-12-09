How to lose abdominal fat—the best exercises to try, according to experts

Losing abdominal fat should be considered, first and foremost, as a health issue: it has been scientifically proven to be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease and diabetes. However, this issue is often a matter of aesthetic concern, especially after the age of 50, when the metabolism changes and new curves appear while the process of eliminating them slows down. Whatever your motivation, here are the best techniques to reduce belly fat, according to the experts.

The first thing is to lower your body fat percentage

“Everyone has abs, what keeps us from seeing them is the percentage of fat on top. Therefore, the ideal way to see the abs is to lower that percentage,” says Alberto Roales Da Silva, personal trainer at David Lloyd Aravaca. Thus, in addition to doing abdominal crunches to define this area, the main thing will be to practice specific exercises to eliminate abdominal fat.

According to Ángel Merchán, director of Home Wellness Madridthe ideal is to work abdominal strength by increasing the tone and, simultaneously, perform a training focused on fat loss (one of those sports ‘burn calories’ that you should practice if you want to lose weight). However, if you want to lower your fat percentage first, David Lloyd Aravaca’s expert advises combining strength training with cardiovascular exercise (obviously taking care of your diet) and then resorting to yoga, pilates or exercises focused on the abdomen to tone it.

The most effective exercises to lose abdominal fat

Strength training with weights

Although we have always thought that sweating while practicing sports is the best solution to lose weight, the most effective way to burn fat, especially abdominal fat, is strength training with weights. This has been confirmed by several studies. From one conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health -which confirmed that daily routines of 20 minutes of strength training help to have a lower increase in abdominal fat over the years compared to the practice of aerobic routines – to another published by the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise which confirmed that postmenopausal women who had consistently practiced resistance training had less abdominal fat compared to those who did not. The explanation given by the experts for these findings is that weight training helps keep basal metabolism high and this causes more fat to be burned more efficiently.

Regarding the benefits of weight training, in addition, trainer Sandra Lordén Álvarez also explained that focusing most of our training on strength work is the most effective when it comes to losing fat. “Cardio is one more option we have to reach the ideal caloric balance to lose fat, but only with diet and strength training we could achieve it,” says this expert, who advises that our training should have a minimum of 70-80% of strength work to achieve results of body fat loss.

In fact, there are several viral cases of people who began to notice abdominal fat loss results precisely when they introduced into their training exercises with weights, such as the dead weight -a classic that can be done with kettlebells, weighted squats y press and shoulder presses. This is not to say that we discard cardio training-it’s very healthy for the skin, for our cardiovascular health and for our emotional well-being-but it’s important to give strength training the value it deserves when it comes to losing abdominal fat.

HIIT to burn abdominal fat

According to Merchán, HIIT(High Intensity Interval Training) workouts are the best strategy for losing that abdominal fat that prevents our abs from looking toned and firm. “In them we will perform a series of sprints with breaks between each one of them. For example, 8 sprints of 30 seconds and one minute breaks. They can be done running, cycling, elliptical, rowing, swimming…”, adds the expert from Home Wellness Madrid.

Alternatives to abdominal exercises

Both Ángel Merchán and Alberto Roales Da Silva consider that there are toning exercises that are more effective than abdominal exercises (and compatible with possible spinal pathologies)What exercises are we talking about? From the plank -It tones the abdomen and activates the transversus abdominis and is much safer for the back,” says Roales Da Silva, “to exercises with pulleys, rubber bands, etc.”, fitball or bosu. And more global disciplines such as pilates, yoga or functional training in which the abdominal musculature is also worked very effectively with global exercises.

What to eat to have a flat abdomen

As the experts say, “abs are made in the kitchen”. Both when it comes to losing fat and to facilitate the toning of the belly, it is recommended to take olive oil, the superfood recommended by grandmothers for a flat stomach. On the other hand, it is recommended to eat healthy fats and to eradicate alcohol from our diet; especially when we intend to eliminate flank fat. And it is convenient to pay attention to this series of foods that help to control abdominal fat in menopause. Finally, we recommend you to take into account everything that helps to keep abdominal inflammation at bay: from nutritionists’ tips to take care of your emotional state and microbiota, through habits such as having a yogurt in the middle of the morning, switching to sourdough bread or drinking anti-inflammatory infusions.

This article first appeared on www.vogue.es

