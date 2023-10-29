How to locate and clean your washing machine’s filter

You’re probably familiar with the lint trap on your dryer, and ideally, clean it out after each load of laundry. But do you know that your washing machine also has a filter? If this is news to you, it probably means you’ve never been cleaned. But don’t worry: once you know where to find it, it’s a pretty easy task. Here’s what to know.

How to find your washing machine’s filter

Before removing the filter, make sure your washing machine is turned off – all knobs are in the “Off” position – and unplugged.

The most straightforward way to locate your washing machine’s filter is to check the owner’s manual. If you no longer have your own – or inherited the appliance from previous owners when you bought your home – you should be able to find it online.

How to Find Your Owner’s Manual Online

Start by finding the manufacturer + model number of your washer – usually located on a sticker either on the inside or back of the door. If that doesn’t work, you can try finding it on dedicated sites like manualsonline.com or Manual Owl. In addition to showing you where the filter is located on your machine, the manual can also provide information on how and how often you should clean it.

How to find a filter depending on the type of washer

Although each model is different, certain types of washing machines have the filters in the same location:

Top-loading machines : In the center of the agitator (open it), on the top rim of the washer tub (a screen you can pull out), or at the end of the drain hose.

: In the center of the agitator (open it), on the top rim of the washer tub (a screen you can pull out), or at the end of the drain hose. Front-loading machines :usually at the front of the appliance (though sometimes at the rear) and concealed by a hatch

:usually at the front of the appliance (though sometimes at the rear) and concealed by a hatch New, high-efficiency machines: These usually have no filters

How to clean your washing machine filter

Have an empty bucket and some cloth ready when you remove the filter, as it will likely be full of dirty water, wet lint, and whatnot. Once the filter is out, remove anything left in the filter compartment – it may help to shine a flashlight inside the area for a better view.

Next, remove as much dirt and debris as possible from the filter, then rinse it thoroughly with clean, warm water. Use an old toothbrush, sponge, cloth and/or cotton swab, a solution of mild dish soap and warm water or a solution of half water and half white vinegar to clean any parts of the filter that are still dirty. Use. When the dirt is gone, rinse the filter with clean, warm water, then dry it with a lint-free cloth.

To keep the filter from getting dirty again right away, Barbara Costello, known as “Brunch with Babes” on social media, suggests spraying the inside of the filter compartment with white vinegar and letting it dry before replacing the filter. . She also recommends cleaning your washing machine’s filter four times a year. This may seem like a lot, but keep in mind that it will probably never be as disgusting as it was the first time.

Source: lifehacker.com