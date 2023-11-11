7:35am PST • November 11, 2023

Despite their extraordinary sacrifice and service to our country, many military veterans have difficulty transitioning to civilian life. For many, the central challenge is navigating the community-based services that were typically provided for you while you were in the military. At the top of that list is finding a new career after the military, which, if difficult, can contribute to difficulties in other areas of life, including depression and homelessness.

Veterans are wonderful assets that employers should actively seek out when building a team. However, part of the problem with finding a job after service is employers’ misconceptions about hiring veterans. Many HR leaders believe that veterinarians are rigid, “agentic” and lack emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills. They are seen as doers, but not as leaders and are often typed into roles where they deal with things, not people. As a result, veterinarians are 38% more likely to be underemployed – working in roles that do not fully utilize their skills and abilities.

The reality is that these assumptions couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, the skills we learn in the military as veterans make us some of the best organizational leaders – and thus extremely well-suited for entrepreneurship.

After spending 17 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a pilot, my fellow veteran co-founder, Taylor Justice, and I leveraged our military experience to start a company, Unite Us. While we originally started out coordinating the health and social care needs of veterans, connecting them through technology with fragmented community resources to support their transition to civilian life, Unite Us has since has grown across the country to serve the region’s people – civilians and veterans.

Experienced people already possess many of the skills and qualities needed to become a successful entrepreneur – including courage.

Our success is not unique: Data shows that CEOs with military experience are more likely to deliver stronger performance than inexperienced leaders, resulting in higher average rates of return than the S&P 500.

So, what is it about military experience that is so useful for entrepreneurship? If you’re an experienced individual considering starting your own company, here’s how to put the skills you’ve learned into starting your own venture.

Sense of purpose. Veterans have a deep sense of connection to the mission and commitment to getting the job done. When there is a lot of engagement in accomplishing the mission, we have become accustomed to wearing many hats and becoming very adept at cross-functional operations. In the spirit of the mission, we are ready to put in all our might and do whatever it takes to make it a success. In starting a startup, you will face many obstacles and challenges, from securing funding to building a team or developing your solutions to meet market needs. That inherent tenacity that we learn through the military is incredibly valuable in handling challenges under pressure.

team building. The reality of military service is that even if not everyone agrees with the mission or strategy, you are often tasked with uniting the troops around a shared goal. The ability to take tough decisions, the conviction to stick to them and the ability to build consensus and buy-in are essential in entrepreneurship. Even with the best idea, you'll encounter detractors. Having the ability to get everyone together on the same page is key to the perseverance needed to overcome those obstacles.

resilience. In each branch of the service, individuals are appointed to perform at the highest standards. As a pilot, you are pushed to the limits over years of training to ensure you can meet the demands of the job, which are life and death. By nature, military service builds perseverance, toughness, and inner strength – all of which are essential in entrepreneurship. Whether it's figuring out how to navigate around a burnt bridge, moving critical supplies or resolving a technical challenge in your new software launch, having experienced people to keep things moving forward is complex in real time. Are designed to solve problems.

Agility. In the military, things often change in an instant – changes in strategy and expectations force teams to shift gears and reconfigure their priorities. Almost every mission we flew in the war had unexpected turns and required us to change our mindset and missions on a dime. This ability to adapt to changing circumstances is extremely valuable in starting a new company. Our company is a great example: we started working specifically with veterans and soon realized that the potential audience for our service was much larger. We were able to take the model we had established and adapt and deploy it to meet the needs of the entire country.

Skills beyond tactical role. Many vets think they should stay within their military strategic role when starting a company. But this may be a mistake, and veterinarians should not be limited to just those roles. It's highly likely that as a military member advances through the ranks, they will also develop leadership and training capabilities, coordinated deployments, and managed teams – all of which are applicable across a wide range of industries or roles. Needless to mention, military members usually have no say in choosing their tactical role as most assignments are based on necessity. In my case, the work I do today has nothing to do with being a pilot, and I think our success as a company is a testament to the fact that you don't have to be limited to just what you do. Were trained to.

If you’re a veterinarian who is ready to take the leap into entrepreneurship, here are some tips to help you get the best possible start.

Take advantage of veteran benefits. The Department of Defense, Veterans Administration and other government agencies offer programs to help you get started. The Boots to Business program provides education and training in business ownership to transitioning service members, including National Guard and Reserve service members and their spouses, through the Small Business Administration. The Small Business Administration and state small business associations also provide assistance for veteran-owned businesses, including contracting opportunities, business plan development, and funding through grants and special loan programs.

Find a mentor. Because of the close camaraderie we have developed in the service, veterinarians often turn to and rely on other veterinarians for support and guidance. In my case, it was another pilot in the Navy who was a trusted advisor as I pursued business school and beyond. It's very important to have this different perspective when starting a company, but it should be from the perspective of someone who knows your hidden strengths and characteristics and how to take advantage of them.

Tap your network. Military service can feel a little isolated from the business world, so you may think you have no connections when it comes to finding mentors, resources, partners, and more. However, we are a group of brothers and sisters and fighters, and we want to help each other succeed. Reach out to fellow veterinarians through LinkedIn or local groups and don't be afraid to ask for help.

Experienced people already possess many of the skills and qualities needed to become a successful entrepreneur – including courage. Entrepreneurship should be uncomfortable, test your limits, and push you beyond your comfort zone. Similar to the satisfaction you feel from completing a mission, creating your own successful enterprise can be one of the most rewarding and satisfying career moves and life experiences.

