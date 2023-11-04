How to leave unlimited sums of money to your kids – and never pay inheritance tax

inheritance tax

Thousands of families who never expected to pay inheritance tax (IHT) are having to read the rules as rising property prices and frozen tax thresholds take their estates out of the tax-free allowance.

The Office for Budget Responsibility expects the number of people paying the 40 percent fee to increase from about 40,000 this year to about 50,000 by 2027.

Luckily, if you’re at risk of owing taxes, there are a lot of things you can do to lower your bill.

One of the most attractive IHT breaks is the “gift from surplus income” rule.

Still it is used very little. Only 430 families used it last year, according to a Freedom of Information request submitted by The Telegraph.

The rules allow any taxpayer to give unlimited amounts of money without being caught by IHT – as long as the gifts do not reduce their quality of life and the money comes from income, not capital.

Here, we explain how to use unlimited gifts to reduce your IHT bill.

Who should use ‘Unlimited Gifts’?

If the value of your estate at death exceeds the £325,000 allowance – called the nil-rate band – anything above this limit will be subject to IHT, charged at 40 per cent.

If a house is included in your estate and it is inherited by a direct descendant, your allowance will be £500,000, thanks to the £175,000 “residence nil-rate band”.

Married couples could get a joint allowance of £1m. Making gifts during your lifetime is the easiest way to reduce the value of your estate so that it falls within tax-free allowances.

Taxpayers also get an annual IHT rebate of £3,000 as well as a small gifts allowance of £250.

You could also give £5,000 to a child or £2,500 to a grandchild towards wedding expenses. If you want to give more than this the seven year rule will usually apply.

This means that you have to keep the gift alive for seven years for it to be exempt from IHT. However, the seven-year rule does not apply to gifts made from excess income.

This means you can give as much as you want without worrying about the seven-year rule, as long as the gifts meet certain criteria.

Which gifts qualify?

They should be part of “normal expenditure”, which means there should be regularity in payments. The gift must come from income – for example, employment or pension income – and not from capital.

They should not reduce your standard of living: once you have paid your normal expenses you should be able to buy gifts.

What does ‘general expenditure’ mean?

Gifts should form part of a pattern. In its manual IHTM14242, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) advises staff to look back over at least a three or four year period to see whether gifts are given on a regular basis.

A single gift will only qualify if there is strong evidence that it was intended to be the first in a pattern. Gifts should ideally be the same size.

However, if the donor’s income is variable – if it is derived from dividends, for example – or if the gifts are related to variable costs, such as school fees, the tax authorities will accept gifts of different sizes.

If one of the gifts is unusually large, HMRC may decide that part of it is “normal”, but exclude the amount above this. Generally, the safest thing to do is to give the same amount on a regular basis.

What does ‘out of income’ mean?

You can give income from employment, property, pension, interest and dividends – but not capital assets like securities or jewellery.

However, HMRC may permit a gift of capital property if it has been purchased using income and specifically for the recipient, as long as it falls within the normal pattern of giving.

The tax official says a gift of jewelery or a car should qualify on this basis, while “personal effects, securities or stake in a business” will not qualify on this basis.

HMRC officers will look at the income of the year in which the gift was made to see whether it was affordable.

They will usually apply the rule that income becomes capital after two years, if the donor’s income fluctuates from year to year.

HMRC says in its manual, “Often the taxpayer will try to claim that the exemption applies to gifts made from accumulated income over several years, which you should disallow.”

What does ‘standard of living’ mean?

You should be able to maintain your normal standard of living after giving a gift. The tax officer will look at your income and expenses to determine whether this was the case.

If the income remaining after making a gift is not enough to cover living expenses, some portion of the gift may still qualify.

How to claim tax exemption

Obviously, you need strong evidence to claim the exemption. The executor will need to claim this when they come to fill in the IHT form.

This is why it is important that you keep good records of your gifts, income and expenditure for the relevant years.

Essential details include your salary, pensions, investments, savings income, mortgage, insurance, household bills, travel costs, holidays and care home fees.

To prove that your gift conforms to the rules, the executor will be asked to work out “net income less total expenses”.

