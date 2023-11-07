How to Know If Your Employer is Serious About Helping You Find Purpose in Your Work

Of course, a paycheck is important, but many people also want their work to be “important.” Whether that means helping people in your local area, or contributing to a global cause like reducing waste and fighting the climate crisis, 70% of respondents in a 2020 survey said their sense of personal purpose was largely driven by their Defined by work.

Organizations often use the promise of “purpose” in the workplace to attract and retain employees. They can provide you with an opportunity to personally contribute to some lasting good beyond simply completing tasks and earning a paycheck. This may include positive social or ecological outcomes inside and outside the organization, such as reducing carbon emissions or creating decent jobs in economically disadvantaged communities.

This type of purpose-driven work can be incorporated into specific roles such as sustainability manager or equality, diversity and inclusion officer. Or it could be a broader promise to use your skills and develop expertise for the public good. For example, they may offer competitions to help employees develop business solutions to social issues.

Therefore, highlighting purpose is a good strategy for recruiting and retaining talent. But once you’re in such a job, you’ll find that your everyday work doesn’t really live up to this promise. Your employer may not have lived up to its pledges, or may be offering a form of “purpose-washing.” This happens when a company makes promises based more on profit maximization but does not follow through consistently.

For example, following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, the rate of hiring of new chief diversity officers nearly tripled in three months compared with the previous 16 months. But three years later, corporate America is now reducing diversity initiatives and related roles again.

So, if your (future) employer promises purpose, how do you know it will be a real and lasting opportunity for you to do something good through your work? The research highlights five green flags that can show that an organization is not only committed, but can actually deliver on its “purpose promises.”

1. It commits resources

People pursuing purpose in the workplace often face significant challenges in accessing resources. Dedicating time, money, training, and staff to purpose-driven work will help effectively achieve purposeful social or ecological goals, but it also helps you feel like you’re “making a difference.” . For example, your company may provide a learning budget and dedicated innovation time by default. It should also communicate these resources in job advertisements and employment contracts.

Providing proper work resources and welfare support also protects you from exploitation. When purpose is not authentic or strategically aligned with an organization’s priorities, it can leave employees vulnerable to exploitation and burnout. This occurs when organizations, for example, use the driving force of purpose to extract value from employees by justifying excessive working hours and limited resources.

2. The ‘purpose’ is clear and relevant to everyone

Purpose-driven work often starts with a small group of people striving for change. If other employees do not understand the work, it creates a gap between the objective vision and the work that can be accomplished by these small groups.

To put the objective into practice it is necessary to make it clear and relevant to all organizational roles. Often, this means creating incentives for collaboration beyond specific mandates and departments. For example, if you are a designer who creates sustainable product packaging, you will feel that your work will have less impact if products are still shipped to customers in large boxes covered with polystyrene.

Research also shows that purpose-driven goals may be easier to achieve when groups pushing for change within an organization intentionally include workers across gender and race, as well as people from different occupations and levels of the organization. Are there.

3. You are shown the impact of your work

Pursuing purpose is challenging because impact takes time and is often invisible. Even if purpose lies at the core of your work – if you work for a social enterprise or an animal shelter – you won’t always be able to see the full picture of how what you do makes a difference. This may make you question your effectiveness.

To address this challenge, organizations need to provide opportunities for employees to see the impact of their work. This might include sharing reports or case studies with the rest of the organization, or facilitating feedback conversations with people who benefit from your work.

Companies should talk about — and celebrate — the impact of purpose-driven work. BigPixel Photo/Shutterstock

4. Purpose goes beyond the business case

Purpose-driven work is often justified through the business case for how the work can benefit the organization, either in terms of recruiting and retaining talent or in terms of the bottom line. But if this is the dominant justification for purpose in organizations, you may feel disconnected from your values, which can limit your action over time.

The objective does not require organizations to run away from the business case, but to redefine the importance of doing business. For example, furniture manufacturer Vitsoe’s approach to merchandising encourages consumers to buy less by creating products that are adaptable and sustainable.

5. It optimizes processes, structures, and careers

The only way to achieve social or ecological purpose in authentic and meaningful ways is for organizations to adapt how they work and what they value. Giving autonomy to purpose-driven workers isn’t enough: performance indicators and reward systems must also reflect change efforts, as well as provide opportunities for you and your coworkers to have a voice and develop a shared vision. Your employer should also create a career path that makes you feel able to work on purpose-driven projects and feel valued for doing so.

Purpose can be a powerful source of meaning in the workplace, not just for social entrepreneurs and sustainability executives but for anyone who cares about finding solutions to social and ecological challenges. Objective—Becoming a victim of fraud can harm your career and well-being, so pay attention to green flags that demonstrate a company’s commitment, authenticity, and support.

