Do you find that people get distracted when you’re talking or do you get distracted when the other person is talking? In our world of high-speed media bits, bytes, and baloney, how do you hold someone’s attention long enough for your message to have any impact?

Tell them something they didn’t know. Even better, something they can’t immediately and easily understand.

My bride, Ms. Bry, and I recently spent a few days in New York City. Nothing out of the ordinary, only 8 inches of rain in 24 hours, Trump in one downtown courthouse and Sam Bankman-Fried in another.

We visited the American Museum of Natural History and among the many exhibits, we saw “Worlds Beyond Earth.” This was the “Big Bang” stuff of the solar system and should remind us all how small we really are in our own little world.

When someone tells you that the light you see from a star traveled for 100 million years before it got here, it is incomprehensible and makes you think that in rush hour A few hours on I-5 in the U.S. really isn’t that long of a time. ,

The number 100 million – I can understand that when you talk about the national debt or a successful startup, but when you add the word “years” after it, it’s, as the guy says, “mind-boggling.” ” Is.

Let’s go a little more rigorously with Wharton professor Jonah Berger, who has some ideas about how to keep audiences engaged. He asks, how can we win in this attention economy when we are bombarded from all sides with noise, email, professional demands as well as our own personal lives? One of his insights is “ease of processing.”

This means how information is presented. People who create and distribute online news, advertisements, e-commerce, presentations, etc. spend a lot of time thinking about ease of processing. How long do we linger on one item before clicking? Berger says the key is to make the content easy to consume.

He argues that writing determines the flow of time and information on the site. He encourages “concreteness”, not generalities. The word tomorrow is even more specific than soon.

Then he wants to create “emotion” and this is the word that resonates in the presentation of the history museum. The pictures and words are so big that you can’t turn away from them. Even if you don’t know what a quark is, you’re still fascinated.

“When you use language that makes people feel uncomfortable or uncertain, it grabs their attention even more,” says Berger. Do you watch a football game if you already know the final score? Stay tuned to know how the film ends.

I am fond of magic. I go to every show I can get. In New York, we went to meet the best magician ever, Steve Cohen. Now what I love about close-up magic is that you know it couldn’t be possible. Yet, it happens right before your eyes. No matter how intensely you focus on his hands, you cannot see his movements. This is interesting.

The important thing is to never give away the punchline. Keeping someone engaged requires that you make sure your presentation has a closing, a punchline, a wow, and a “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Sell ​​your content with mystery, says Berger. Let me wait long enough to find out who killed the butler. This requires creating some uncertainty and even anxiety. How many times has an entrepreneur handed a traditional deck to an investor who is talking on the phone or distracted? Put up a fake slide and see if they notice.

Finally, he talks about creating “excitement.” Only then do you get the audience excited and willing to take action.

Berger ends with this theme. It’s not the topic, gossip or sports scores versus climate change and tax policy that holds anyone’s interest – it’s the words you use. Word.

The museum experience was incredible, given the subject matter (we went twice), and the way it was presented, the consumer was torn between trying to understand the vast content and, at the same time, recognizing that anxiety It was just above our heads. ,

Rule No. 782: This is what keeps them coming back.

Centuria is a serial entrepreneur who invests in early-stage technology companies. Please email ideas to Neil at [email protected].

