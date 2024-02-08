How to keep financial worries from derailing your marriage

Dealing with money problems in marriage is about learning how financial stress changes us and how to use it , [+] This knowledge has to be changed together. getty

According to a recent report, financial stress is a major contributor to Americans getting divorced. forbes advisor Survey. But what is it, and what makes it such a big reason for divorce?

Financial stress is the pressure and worry that arise from financial difficulties or worries. This may arise from various issues, such as insufficient income to meet daily expenses, heavy debt, job loss or uncertainty about future financial security. Experiencing money troubles is stressful in itself, but when it occurs in a relationship or marriage, the negative effects can be magnified.

A new paper was published in Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that financial stress can significantly hinder the healthy development and functioning of a close relationship. Study results show that when we are under financial stress, we are not the best judges of our partner’s actions.

For example, we may misinterpret their efforts to be helpful by helping us create a weekly budget as “overbearing” or “condescending.” Or, we may begin to distrust them or pay too much attention to how they behave around us.

Are the early signs of financial stress going away in your marriage?

According to a 2022 study published in Journal of Family and Economic Issues, While good financial management practices are linked to happier relationships, worrying about money can often lead to poor financial choices and harm your relationship.

However, financial stress in a marriage can sometimes be unavoidable, especially in situations where one partner loses his or her job or incurs significant debt. These circumstances can rapidly change the financial landscape of a relationship, bringing or increasing stress. Recognizing the early signs of financial stress is important to take proactive steps to reduce its impact.

For example, consider the following questions:

Is there less communication than you would like about finances? Financial infidelity occurs when one partner engages in financial behavior they expect their partner to disapprove of. If you feel that your partner is lying about their finances or hiding details, chances are they are experiencing the effects of financial stress and expect you to be less supportive than they actually are. . Are there signs of declining mental or physical health? Financial constraints significantly impact a person’s health and, in turn, their relationship with their partner. They may “quietly” experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, reduced immune response, or emotional exhaustion. Are positive interactions becoming fewer and farther between? Do most of your arguments seem to end in full-blown fights? Check if you’re starting to see things getting worse after a financial hit.

How to prevent financial stress from causing irreparable damage to your relationship

Although 66% of Americans consider money a significant source of stress, a recent survey revealed that 46% of people do not talk about money with their partners.

Any healthy relationship demands trust. With trust also comes the security of letting go and surrendering. When financial constraints are high and trust between partners is low, it can cause your partner to shut out.

Implementing these strategies can help mitigate the marriage-ending consequences of financial stress and maintain a strong, healthy relationship even in the face of financial adversity.

Effective financial communication. It’s a good idea to frequently inquire about your partner’s financial health. Positive communication, especially effective financial communication with your partner, can help you regain a happy relationship and has been shown to reduce the impact of financial stress on sexual satisfaction. Integrating your finances, A 2023 study published in Consumer Research Journal suggests that merging accounts early in your marriage may reduce conflict and improve financial well-being. This provides transparency and an opportunity to speak openly about financial goals. Another paper shows some evidence that couples who pool their money are happier and less likely to break up. Sharing financial responsibilities like a mortgage can also signal a stronger commitment and increase the chances of marriage between couples who live together. Conversely, a lack of financial integration has been linked to increased financial conflicts. Choosing to integrate finances should be a mutual decision that respects the comfort level and financial freedom of both partners. seek professional help, Dealing with finance worries alone can be overwhelming. Seeking professional advice, such as consulting a financial advisor or a couples therapist specializing in financial issues, can provide valuable insight and strategies for effectively managing financial stress. Professionals can provide objective advice and facilitate discussions that may be difficult for couples to have on their own. They can also help create a realistic financial plan that is consistent with the goals and values ​​of both partners.

Do you feel that your marriage is suffering from financial infidelity? Find out with this test: financial infidelity scale,