How to invest amid market volatility

India’s benchmark stock indices fell for six consecutive sessions before recovering on Friday, amid rising crude oil prices coupled with global headwinds from geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the Israel-Hamas war and prolonged high US rates. The reason happened.

“I think the macros look good,” said Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research & Analytics. “…If fundamentally, there is no problem, then any kind of broad market correction is an opportunity and a lot of investors – especially investors who are investing through sequential modes like STP and SIP – Have started to understand it,” she told BQ Prime.

According to Hemant Rustagi, Chief Executive Officer, WiseInvest, mid and small caps are more volatile than large caps, but in the long run, they have the potential to deliver better returns.

“I don’t think investors need to worry about the recent volatility, especially in these two sectors,” he said, adding that volatility is a natural phenomenon in equity markets. He also highlighted the importance of discipline in investing and clearly defined time frames for financial goals.

An investor’s risk appetite and portfolio composition should be in sync, agreed Bajpai. He said that for mid-caps, investing through the index route is a “decent option”.

He said, “It is very good for investors who have a very long time horizon, because the gap between mid-caps as well in terms of returns is really huge. And I think there is scope for outperformance gradually. It is decreasing.”

Within the small-cap segment, Bajpai said there is good scope for alpha generation by fund managers, although they may still be “a little away from pure passive strategies”. He said investors investing in this segment should be prepared for a long term to actually get returns.

Rustagi said that investors are investing in these segments through index and multicap funds.

“I think when you are investing through these, there is a rebalancing, which is happening on the part of the fund manager. If you feel that is the time that you need to allocate more to equities, then The money automatically goes to different segments. So, I think this is a better approach,” he said.

