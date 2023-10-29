Image Source: Getty Images

Following the recent interest rate hike by the Bank of England, dividend yields have increased London Stock Exchange Have gone through the roof. Although not every enterprise is offering huge payouts FTSE 350 Filled with stocks yielding 7% or more. In fact, to date, there are 55 of them.

But with the British economy gradually returning to stability, the stock market is on a recovery path. Perhaps this may have already started. Thus, today’s huge collection of impressive yields may not exist much longer. With this in mind, let’s find out the best way to lock in 7% payments with £10k.

avoid yield trap

One of the biggest mistakes a newbie investor can make is rushing into making the wrong decision. It may be time to take advantage of a bargain today, but there will always be more in the future. Therefore, it is right and sensible to take as much time as necessary to make an informed investment decision.

This is especially important when venturing into high-yield stocks. Why? Because most have a habit of being completely unstable. Don’t forget that dividend increases alone don’t boost yields. If the price of a share falls too much, the percentage paid also increases.

Since the dividend is ultimately funded by excess earnings, it is paramount to examine why the yield is so high. Often, this happens due to a sudden drop in the share price. And in this situation, it is important to investigate why this is so.

A temporary disruption that can be resolved in a few quarters is of much less concern than a company that is financially compromised. And investors who buy shares based on huge payouts will likely regret it. Besides the fact that a dividend cut is more likely, the announcement alone could send the stock down even further.

7% hit

The ongoing economic storm may only be temporary. But its adverse impact on small businesses could be permanent, especially for firms that have become dependent on debt financing over the past decade.

Therefore, most of the more than 50 companies offering high payouts today are likely to fall into the trap. Therefore, it is wise not to limit the selection to only companies with yields similar to my target.

It’s still possible to get a 7% payout by mixing a combination of low- and high-paying stocks. And the amount of options in the FTSE 350 alone increases to around 115 companies, expanding the range of candidates for any firm with a yield of at least 5%.

In addition to the risk reduction benefits of diversification, a portfolio is likely to be much less volatile at the same time. And even if the total portfolio yield falls short of my target, the selection of top-notch stocks may eventually turn around over time as businesses increase their dividends, thereby rewarding patient shareholders.

