How to invest £100 per month like Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s firm, Berkshire Hathaway, are accustomed to investing millions or billions at a time. Sadly, most investors do not have this privilege. And yet, the methods he and his team use when evaluating opportunities can easily be applied to much smaller sums. Even with just £100 a month, it’s possible to use Buffett’s strategy and aim for high returns. This way.

slow and steady wins the race

Despite having billions of dollars on his balance sheet, Buffett’s huge pile of cash grows faster than he can spend it. And this is done intentionally. While starting your investing journey can be exciting, jumping in too quickly can backfire and potentially destroy your wealth.

He has two golden rules when it comes to investing: “The first rule of investing is don’t give up. And the second rule of investing is don’t forget the first rule.,

Obviously, even the most knowledgeable investor will make mistakes along the way. Buffett certainly did that, and he’ll probably do it again. But what he is trying to say is that investors should fully understand where they are investing their hard-earned money.

This means understanding both the risks and benefits. and acting only if the latter adequately compensates the former to a high degree of probability. In other words, he only invests in companies that he believes have a high probability of success.

Finding Winning Stocks

There are many factors to consider when it comes to choosing stocks. And due to the nuances and unique circumstances of each business, there is no single magic formula, despite the promises of many online ‘gurus’ selling courses.

Instead, stock pickers need to dig deeper into both the qualitative and quantitative characteristics of each business. A lot of information can be exposed through the regulatory filings that each stock publishes, such as annual reports, trading updates and other announcements.

However, this will often not be enough as companies rarely provide more information than is required by regulators. For these additional details, investors may need to turn to respectable financial news publications, high-quality industry reports, or even online investment communities. Although the latter can be a repository of misinformation, it often highlights opposing views of other investors that may be justified.

As far as the traits discovered by Buffett are concerned, there are many. However, two things he has repeatedly mentioned in interviews are a cash-rich balance sheet with low levels of debt and distinct competitive advantages that empower the company to outperform rivals.

Invest £100 per month

No matter how much capital an investor has available each month, Buffett’s strategy remains the same. He is consistently buying top-tier businesses with attractive financial and long-term prospects.

Uncovering such opportunities may take time. But by adopting this strategy he has become very rich. And while replicating his impressive returns is no easy feat, I believe adopting his investing approach can put investors on a path to better long-term wealth.

