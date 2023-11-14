How to increase Europe's competitiveness in the new global economy

By Mirek Dusek, Managing Director, and Marusya Gieslen, Community Lead, World Economic Forum

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

How Europe deals with this period of structural change in the global economy now will decide whether future generations of Europeans will be able to enjoy prosperous, productive and creative lives, write Mirek Dusek and Marousia Gieslen.

The achievements and benefits of the EU are too easily forgotten in public debate.

This is where you’ll find the highest per capita income, lowest levels of poverty and corruption, and the countries where trust in government is the highest.

It is the second largest single market in the world, but this does not come at the expense of cultural or linguistic autonomy at the national level.

The Union’s joint budget also allows money to flow from richer to poorer areas and freedom of movement means Europeans can study, work, do business or retire wherever it suits them. Can happen.

Yet on many important indicators, the lights in Brussels have been flashing red for some time.

Europe’s economic growth has lagged behind the US for decades, productivity growth has lagged behind its counterparts, and the EU today accounts for 18% of global GDP, compared to 27% in 1995. Its share in global industrial value has also fallen to 27%. 16% in the same period.

There are two areas that should stand out to policymakers as potential leverage points to increase Europe’s competitiveness: investing in technology and skills, and advancing the energy transition.

Investing in technology and skills

European investment in AI lags behind other regions, even when it comes to dedicated spending by governments.

As a proportion of GDP, Saudi Arabia is in global leadership. In the EU, it is countries such as Luxembourg and Slovenia that devote a significant proportion of public investment to AI, followed by Germany, France and Italy.

The private investment gap is even wider, with European investors generally more risk averse.

This can be at least partly attributed to the slow progress in completing the Capital Markets Union. Increasing efforts here will bring the full depth and breadth of the European Single Market into the pool of investment in emerging technologies.

While Europe is home to some of the most powerful computers in the world, including LUMI in Finland and Leonardo in Italy, Europe still has the lowest share of the world’s top 500 computers.

In the computing race, things can change rapidly and targeted investment pays off.

Compared to countries like the US and India, the EU has fewer STEM graduates, including computer science, engineers and AI-specific professionals, who lead the pack in absolute numbers.

When it comes to academia, Germany’s Bosch Center for AI, the Max Planck Institute for Informatics and Finland’s European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems are examples of centers of excellence, but globally, the best-ranked research departments in AI and computers Are. Science is in America or China.

The impact of these low investment levels, low availability of skilled professionals as well as fewer top research institutions is reflected in the low numbers of AI start-ups and unicorns, patents and academic citations.

It will be important to capitalize on the AI ​​rush

There are some positive signs that EU capitals are hearing the alarm bells. For example, €7 billion has been announced for tech investment in France, with funds to be redirected to innovation and tech start-ups through institutional investors.

Such examples spread across Europe could help narrow the investment gap with the US.

At the same time, the EU is leading AI regulation based on a risk-based approach aimed at limiting harm to citizens and promoting international alignment on AI regulation, which will even out the global playing field for AI development. Will help in making.

Efforts to minimize risks are important, but not at the expense of high rates of innovation – otherwise, Europe will be left with the gold standard in regulation, but no capital can come from the AI ​​crowd.

Regulatory sandboxes have already been proven to facilitate firm financing and market entry and increase speed to market by reducing administrative and transaction costs.

This approach can be further applied to AI technology development across the EU. Furthermore, the narrative on AI in Europe could be refocused on potential benefits in sectors such as health care or manufacturing, with clear guidance on targeted support for affected groups and reskilling and upskilling programmes.

advancing the energy transition

Last year’s energy price crisis made it clear to everyone – from households in Germany to glass factories in Italy and steelworks in Sweden – how fragile Europe’s energy markets are. It also became clear that without a stable and cost-competitive supply of energy, European competitiveness becomes elusive.

Although prices have fallen, electricity prices in Germany are three times higher than in the US and double the prices in France and Poland.

The REPowerEU plan aims to accelerate decarbonisation, improve electrification and increase storage capacity, but progress on net-zero technologies will be crucial to achieving long-term competitiveness.

European offshore wind kicked off the global industry, but today the IEA shows that current and planned manufacturing of wind, solar and battery technologies in Europe lags far behind China.

According to the Energy Transition Index, China leads in both physical infrastructure and investment in renewable energy as a percentage of GDP.

For electrolyzers and heat pumps, Europe remains the leader and European electrolyzer manufacturers have committed to increasing production tenfold by 2025 to help boost clean hydrogen supplies.

However, value chain issues associated with new rules on traceability make access to input materials more difficult and questions about the extent of public financing available in Europe put progress at risk.

Attractive initiatives are a ray of hope

Some eye-catching European initiatives offer a ray of hope, including the production of green steel in a circular plant in northern Sweden, which could improve energy efficiency and decarbonize the industry.

This is made possible by stable access to electricity and hydropower and also includes a hydrogen storage facility, a first of its kind, which will be critical to value chain decarbonization.

The latest edition of the European Innovation Scoreboard also finds that the gap in innovation between the EU and top performers such as South Korea, Canada and the US is narrowing.

Through the strategic partnership, the EU aims to secure essential raw materials, help develop critical infrastructure in developing countries, and cooperate on research and innovation.

However, progress in securing new partnerships has been slow and discussions have sometimes been complex, including with resource-rich countries in Africa. Additional efforts to provide mutually beneficial agreements to build lasting partnerships should be prioritized.

Europe has shown that it can react to crises

Financing for decarbonization has reached unprecedented levels through mechanisms such as the European Green Deal, but finding ways to derisk incoming private investment in emerging climate technology is another important puzzle.

The Net-Zero Industry Act targets a number of technologies for phased-in development based on their contribution to decarbonization and competitiveness.

The EU’s settlement includes speeding up permitting procedures, the use of subsidies, coordinated private funding and setting targets for public procurement.

The question is how fast national governments can ramp up implementation. As industrial policy comes to the fore again in Brussels and Member States, let’s also remember that short-term measures, such as subsidies and other protectionist measures, cannot reverse weak productivity.

Europe has shown an astonishing ability to respond to immediate crises and come out stronger.

How Europe deals with this period of structural change in the global economy now will determine whether future generations of Europeans will be able to enjoy prosperous, productive and creative lives.

Mirek Dušek serves as Managing Director, and Marousia Gieslen is Community Lead at the World Economic Forum.

