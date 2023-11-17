How to Improve Environmental Sustainability in IT

Conal Gallagher is CIO at both flexra and its division Ravenera, where he manages IT and information security programs.

Sustainability is becoming increasingly important – not only for our planet but also for businesses and the customers they serve. Operating a business in an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible manner provides many benefits, including cost reduction through sustainable IT practices that help businesses reduce their energy consumption, waste and other costs. helps; reducing environmental impact, which allows businesses to protect the planet and mitigate the effects of climate change; Attracting environmentally conscious customers; and achieve the environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals of all stakeholders—employees, the board, customers and the community.

For an organization’s sustainability initiatives to be successful, sustainability cannot be the initiative of just one label or one department within the business. Sustainability should be woven throughout operations and be a strategic priority for the organization. This means businesses should set specific sustainability goals and integrate sustainability into their culture and training.

IT plays an important role in this mission.

Best Practices for Sustainable IT

“Sustainability” generally refers to the societal goal of supporting ecological balance and meeting current needs without negatively impacting or depleting natural resources. Here, the term “sustainability” is generally used to refer to an organization and its ecosystem. “Sustainable development” refers to the processes, initiatives and pathways used to achieve sustainability at a global level.

Particularly for IT, a number of best practices have emerged to promote environmental, social and governance sustainability. Environmental sustainability in IT The focus of the present article is on reducing the environmental impact of IT operations. This includes things like taking an environmentally-focused approach to the creation and disposal of technology assets; operating energy-efficient hardware and software; Using virtualization to consolidate servers and reduce energy consumption; and turning to cloud computing to reduce reliance on physical servers.

Social sustainability in IT is about ensuring that technology is used for the benefit of society. This includes things like including underserved communities. For example, this could take the form of providing access to technology and supporting the development of local communities. Ultimately, governance stability in IT is about adherence to laws and regulations. This includes protecting the privacy and security of user data, as well as transparency in areas such as responsible and ethical development and use of artificial intelligence, also known as “ethical AI.”

Areas of improving environmental sustainability through green IT

After auditing their current IT practices and establishing specific sustainability goals, businesses can implement sustainable practices, known as green IT. These include several areas:

Hardware and Software Purchase: Consider the energy efficiency and environmental impact of hardware and software when purchasing.

data management: Use data management practices to reduce the amount of data stored and processed.

software development: Use software development practices that promote energy efficiency and reduce waste.

Hardware and Software Efficiency: Optimize hardware and software to improve energy efficiency and reduce waste.

Operation and disposal of IT assets/asset lifecycle: Implement practices to extend the lifecycle of IT assets and dispose of them permanently.

Data Center Consolidation Practices: Consolidate data centers to reduce energy consumption and waste.

Implementation/support of identity management that facilitates virtual meetings and remote work: Implement identity management systems to reduce carbon emissions from transportation and support remote work.

Role of cloud computing

Cloud computing can play an important role in improving the environmental sustainability of IT. Cloud providers typically have large, efficient data centers that can help businesses reduce their energy consumption and waste. Moving away from many on-premises servers and into a few large cloud data centers helps reduce energy consumption and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

This happens in a few important ways. Smart infrastructure helps reduce energy consumption thanks to more efficient appliances, servers and air conditioning. The high operational efficiency of cloud data centers is also the result of consolidated access and high utilization, making public clouds approximately 2-4 times more efficient than large private data centers. Businesses that rely on the public cloud are able to scale their IT resources up or down as needed, reducing waste and energy consumption.

Additionally, cloud providers are constantly optimizing hardware for better performance which optimizes power consumption. Major cloud providers are moving forward with important sustainability initiatives, such as Microsoft’s plan to power its cloud data centers entirely with renewable energy sources by 2025. Google is also working towards the goal of eliminating carbon dioxide (CO2) from its data centers.

How IT asset management supports ESG efforts

IT asset management (ITAM) can play an important role in supporting ESG efforts by providing data and insights that can be used to optimize the energy and environmental impact of IT. For example, ITAM data can be used to track energy consumption, identify areas for improvement, and monitor progress toward sustainability goals.

Many teams—central cloud teams, FinOps teams, security teams, ESG staff, and enterprise architecture teams, among others—can leverage data from ITAM teams and tools. ITAM staff can help guide business-wide initiatives in a number of ways. These include implementing FinOps to reduce cloud energy consumption; Applying power management to power down cloud instances when not needed, saving energy and money; and reevaluating existing ITAM activities through the lens of sustainability, such as reducing consumption of new equipment.

monitor progress

Above all, ensure that sustainability initiatives continue throughout the organization. This may include tracking energy use and carbon emissions, conducting regular audits, and using ITAM data to identify areas for improvement. Regularly monitor and review the effectiveness of IT sustainability practices to ensure that your organization is making progress toward its sustainability goals.

