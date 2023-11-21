How to Improve Contact Center Agent Retention

Brian Tuite is co-founder and CEO zenretA leader in developing top-performing customer-facing teams through AI conversation simulation.

Having spent most of my career in the customer service industry, I have had the opportunity to witness the continued advancement of new and smart technologies that improve contact center performance. While this growth in technology has been extremely impressive, there is one thing we can all appreciate: humans are still the heartbeat of any contact center and are vital to providing excellent customer service.

Without skilled, dedicated, and confident agents, the customer experience suffers, and poor retention can greatly impact a company’s bottom line.

Why agent retention matters

The challenge of retaining top talent in a contact center environment is no small feat. Today’s customer service organizations are experiencing higher attrition rates than many other industries. According to Cresta’s 2022 report, turnover rates for care/support roles in contact centers were reported to be as high as 87.6% since the onset of COVID-19.

Contributing factors often include high stress levels, inadequate training, lack of opportunities for advancement, and a more competitive job market. Add the shift to remote work environments, and we are experiencing an unprecedented change that is causing a lot of sleepless nights.

But here’s the good news: It doesn’t have to be this way. Throughout my years of experience and now in my role as CEO of a company that provides simulation training, I am seeing a more focused and effective approach to help reduce retention rates.

The first step to addressing the agent retention issue is to understand the drivers and impact of high agent attrition.

High agent turnover costs

It’s no secret that high agent turnover comes with significant financial and operational costs. The cost of switching an agent can range between $10,000 and $15,000. In addition to the direct financial implications, there are other hidden costs to consider.

When contact center representatives leave, it takes time to fill the vacant positions. With fewer agents to handle increasing call volumes, productivity decreases and customer care suffers.

In addition, newly hired agents require time to be trained to reach required performance and best practice standards. This lag in affiliate preparation can reduce the quality of service your customers receive. There’s also the issue of how high turnover rates affect team morale when agents keep seeing coworkers leave.

Best Practices to Boost Retention

Optimizing agent retention requires a strategic approach. Here are some of the best practices I see when working with global brands.

1. Promote a supportive work environment.

Customer service agents want to feel valued and respected and like they are part of a team. A positive work environment encourages open communication, collaboration and better performance.

To make your reps feel supported, it’s important to understand their strengths and weaknesses and help them grow personally and professionally. A supportive work environment – ​​even if remote – can help improve job satisfaction, reduce stress, and reduce turnover rates. Provide honest feedback and ongoing training and recognition for excellence.

2. Embrace continuous learning and make it accessible and engaging.

Continuous learning is important for professional development, no matter the field. For contact centers, regular training and development programs ensure your agents have attainable goals for growth and help them feel like they are at the forefront of industry knowledge and customer service best practices. This can increase performance and keep agents fully engaged and highly motivated.

Make sure your online training is accessible and easy to use; This way, agents can acquire new skills and knowledge regardless of technical environment and location, while having a convenient time that works for them. Additionally, deep learning and training can help contact center agents grow and succeed. AI-based training, from virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to simulation training, lets agents learn in highly interactive and engaging environments.

Make sure you also pay attention to the need to learn more subtle soft skills like problem-solving, empathy, and quick decision-making.

3. Encourage career advancement.

Career advancement is an important factor in job satisfaction and job retention. Agents who see a clear path to advancement through your organization will be more likely to stick with it. In addition to customer engagement training, also focus on providing leadership training and offering mentorship programs that lead to career advancement.

Making career advancement a cornerstone of your organization’s culture will help reduce retention rates as well as attract new employees.

4. Sweeten the pot.

With increasing demands and competition in customer service, competitive salary and benefits packages are essential to retaining top talent. Apart from salary compensation, benefits like health insurance, paid leave and retirement plans are perks that employees love. I also see more organizations that offer unique benefits like wellness programs or tuition reimbursement – ​​things that were almost unheard of just a few years ago.

A comprehensive compensation package shows agents that their contributions are valued, making happy associates more likely to remain with your organization.

Running a successful contact center is becoming increasingly complex and challenging. The employees who work between the brand and the customer are at the heart of great customer care and great business results. The strategies I share can help you create a happier and more productive workforce rooted in your organization and motivate them to stay with the company for the long term.

