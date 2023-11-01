How to Identify If Your Business Idea is Worth It (With the Latest Tools)

Guest Author: Danish Ahmed, Co-Founder of StartupTools.AI

So, you have a business idea but you’re not sure how to determine whether it’s worth pursuing. Or maybe you’ve already gone through this process and spent a year building a product that no one wanted. For any of these scenarios, you are not alone.

The point is that many startup leaders don’t find the right problem to solve; They fall in love with an idea and try to fit into it forcefully, ignoring any feedback they get. That’s why 9 out of 10 startups are currently failing.

As an experienced entrepreneur and product management professional leading product development in edtech, I’ve learned the value of finding that problem-solver first. But I also realized that there was a need for more user-friendly business planning tools to help founders.

‘What will the MVP do?’ Startup leaders often take advantage of innovative tools like LivePlan and BizPlan to find the answer. or ‘Does this solution solve the problem I wanted to solve?’ These are excellent tools for entrepreneurs to put business ideas into a pre-made structured framework, helping them explore their target audience, customer demands, and industry landscape.

However, sometimes, filling these templates with built-in ideas can be overwhelming. Here are four more tips to help you verify if you have a viable business idea.

1. Explore ChatGPT signals

With all the current rage, ChatGPT is the first obvious tool to use – and I’ve seen the real magic of AI to empower entrepreneurs. ChatGPT can help you quickly deliver your validation plan by using signals to determine suitability for market-solution, customer, and product-founder.

For example, let’s take this first problem point: Entrepreneurs often fail to define their unique advantage when starting a business. ‘Why me?’ Part. That’s why it’s worthwhile to take some time to analyze your education, experience, background and network through ChatGPT: Do you have access to a specific customer group or expertise in a specific area?

For example, let’s say you want to launch a new healthy snack brand and start this food company in the US. You realize you have a close friend who owns America’s top food delivery company and he can stand in line for delivery.

However, to more thoroughly explain your unique benefit, you can ask ChatGPT bluntly: “I’m thinking about starting a business [does XYZ], and I want to understand my unique strengths in making it successful. I have experience with this [XX] and reach those who [XX], I want you to ask me questions to help me think about what unique benefits or risks I might face.

Don’t be surprised to see a reasonably adequate action plan that lists what skills you can maximize and what other activities you need to complete to get your business off the ground.

Next, it’s worth asking ChatGPT who would be the ideal customer for your business.

These types of prompts can come in handy: “Can you describe the demographics of my potential customer base and explain their problems? What products or services are they using now to deal with these issues? How can my business add more value?”

And finally, founders must always ensure there is enough customer demand to buy their product or service. In other words, is the problem you’re solving big enough? To find out, ask ChatGPT something like this: “Can you give me five reasons someone would want to buy my product?”

2. Conduct customer interviews

Once you’ve collected input and feedback about your business idea from Generative AI, you can put it into practice with customer discovery. A round of interviews with potential customers means you can understand the problems your user base faces, empowering you to provide more effective and valuable solutions. Startups that fail may find that they have skipped this stage.

Another danger is asking for advice or feedback from friends and family. They will be overly generous, which can be misleading. Instead, talk to real potential users because an idea is just an idea until you have a paying customer.

For early-stage startups, the work can be accomplished using tools like Google Forms or Survey Monkey for user testing. But for more established companies with larger budgets, tools like CustomerGauge exist.

Also remember that ChatGPT can come in handy here for generating queries. You need to describe your business and potential customer base to the LLM by creating three compelling value propositions that explain how your company solves a problem. When it comes to customer interviews, you might ask which of three value propositions is most relevant.

If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, you can create a prototype of your digital product or lay out wireframes with a design tool like Figma Plus before you present it to customers. Users can directly interact with the prototype and provide information about usability through the comment mode. And Figma’s screen recording software can capture customer interviews.

If you want to know whether people will pay for your service or product – and how much – then customer interviews are invaluable. They can also be an opportunity to gather feedback or ask what essential features you need to include to win business.

3. Take advantage of landing page apps

Landing pages are like interactive online business flyers and are a great way to target different customer segments with tailored information. It is also a low-cost, efficient, data-driven approach to testing market potential. Why do you think even established companies use landing pages to launch new products, allowing customers to preorder or sign up for a waiting list?

By tracking metrics like page visits, click-through rates, and conversion rates, you can determine whether there is real interest in your idea.

The company Carrd helps entrepreneurs create free landing pages, while ConvertKit can drive email newsletter signups with its built-in email marketing tools. But there are many other apps available that enable entrepreneurs to create one-page websites that are easy to tweak and customize without any serious coding. These apps also often feature A/B testing and the use of different headlines, images or CTAs to optimize conversion rates.

Finally, for prospects to convert, they need to take an action, like signing up for a newsletter, filling out a form, contacting you, or purchasing an e-book.

Overall, a landing page is a safer option than creating a full-fledged product or service: if the business idea doesn’t resonate with the audience, you’ll still have to invest heavily.

4. Check Out Intelligent AI Assistance for Business Planning

Ultimately, even if today’s business planning software platforms have good intentions, sometimes they hinder entrepreneurs’ ability to ideate, design, and launch a successful business. This is because existing platforms lack a learning component to help entrepreneurs clarify their intentions and shorten project timelines.

This is where AI-powered co-pilot comes in to make business planning more accessible and democratize AI for everyone. New AI-powered platforms and apps are now available that use Open AI’s APIs, for example, with fine-tuning models, to produce idea evaluators that inform an entrepreneur whether their idea is worth pursuing. Worth it or not. Platforms can assess the uniqueness of the solution and business model, give entrepreneurs a score and make suggestions for improvement in key areas.

Feedback mechanisms and personalized assessment of an idea, target market or problem statement can help entrepreneurs iterate faster and develop business plans.

But remember, scoring high on these AI-powered platforms doesn’t mean you’ll be successful – it’s just a barometer. However, the valuable insights and recommendations provided can optimize data-driven decision making and increase the success rate of new ventures.

Today, startups are facing many factors: talent shortage, funding constraints, fierce competition, and economic recession. However, these emerging companies are essential to the resiliency of the global economy to spur innovation, job creation, and technological growth – but only if a startup effectively addresses a critical issue and can sustain operations. .

That’s why it’s important to leverage different technologies for better business planning, giving startups a more conducive environment to thrive and meaning we’re all better off.

Danish Ahmed is the Founder of StartupTools.AI, an AI co-pilot for entrepreneurs to help ideate, plan and launch a business effortlessly.

Disclosure: This article mentions a client of an Espacio portfolio company.

