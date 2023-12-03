How to Harvest Bigger Yields with Less Heartburn

Man suffering from gastric reflux after dinner getty

First-tier investors think that the key to retiring on dividends alone is to get the biggest yields possible and ride them out into the sunset.

But while it’s important to lock down fat yields – like the 5.5%-10.4% yield five-pack I’ll share with you today – it’s only Part Of puzzle. We need two more things from our long-term income holdings:

Dividend security. The 10.4% payment is only helpful when it is actually gonna get paid For the coming quarters and years. No dividend cuts please. Major security. We also don’t want the price falling by 10.4% per year. Or anything in price, for that matter. We want our principal to remain stable or improve.

The best way to find a safe dividend that will protect our principal is to find “low-beta” stocks. We might also call them “low-tempered.” These are equities that move lower than the broader market.

Perfect for payments-focused investors.

Here’s a quick example of a beta. Suppose the beta of a stock is 0.5. It moves half as fast as the market.

If the S&P falls 10%, we would expect our 0.5 beta stock to be down only 5%. In other words, less bad.

The low volatility (beta) strategy has performed well since the bear market began in 2022. A popular “low volume” ETF beat the market with – wouldn’t you know it – less outrage.

But just so you know, we can do better than a lazy ETF! Today we’ll discuss five low-beta dividend stocks that pay between 5.5% and 10.4%, to see if they suit us Dividend secured and principal intact Standard.

tobacco companies prefer Philip Morris International



time

(PM, 5.5% yield)Somehow, keep the cash flow churning. Governments hate them, but smokers have to hate them. And ol’ Flip Mo actually grows faster than our average tobacco salesman.

Over the past year, stocks have lagged behind as the market has taken hold. But the PM has performed exceptionally well as a reserve of safety during the recession. And that’s partly because Philip Morris keeps finding ways to bring in more money.

While cigarette sales are struggling, the PM is looking for ways to address that weakness – particularly in heated and oral tobacco products, which he strengthened by increasing his stake in (and eventually completely acquiring) Swedish Match Is. Additionally, its position in foreign markets makes Philip Morris more attractive than its US-locked competitors. So while other cigarette makers are loss-making or worse, PM is expected to grow its top and bottom lines this year and next.

Philip Morris shares boast one- and five-year betas of 0.68 and 0.8, respectively. Dividend stability is good all the way – the company has increased its dividend every year since the separation Altria (MO) In 2008, up more than 7% annually.

LTC



LTC

Properties (LTC, 7.0% yield) is a national real estate investment trust (REIT) that is split approximately 50/50 between senior housing and skilled nursing properties. This type of real estate wasn’t supposed to be abandoned for long — that is, of course, until COVID wreaked havoc on the sector. Reverse? With the situation likely to be the worst in the rear-view of most operators (including LTC), occupancy and fare coverage are generally increasing.

LTC’s one- and five-year betas are both less than 1, so you’re not getting notably quieter performance than the rest of the market. But this could soften considerably as industry conditions continue to improve. However, the dividend needs to speed up – LTC’s 7% yield is nice, and the monthly payout schedule is even better, but payouts have been dormant at 19 cents for years, with a lot lost to inflation.

fashion retailer Bakal (BKE, 10.4% yield) What an odd name to see here, in two ways.

For one, it’s generally surprising to see a retailer with a consistently low beta – fashion is volatile, and as a result, fashion stocks are also fickle.

But Buckle’s five-year beta is less than 1.0, and it has been completely sleepy over the past year with a beta of 0.59. However, this is a case where the beta doesn’t tell the whole story. After a bullish few years, Wall Street sees Buckle’s earnings down 17% this year and revenue down 6%; Its results over the three quarters are exactly in line with those estimates. It’s no surprise that BKE shares are down double digits in 2023 while the S&P 500 has returned nearly 20%.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Buckley’s results are expected to be largely stable next year.

The second oddity is Buckle’s double-digit yield, which is extremely unusual for any stock, but especially in the retail sector. But BKE’s payout, for better or worse, is more than it meets the eye. Buckle is a special dividend payer – one who likes to increase its regular dividends with special distributions as profits allow. Of Bakal’s 10.4% yield, only 3.6% comes from its quarterly grants. So while Buckle offers the potential for income, it’s probably not the best source of it. steady Income potential. But let’s move on.

VICI Properties (VICI, 5.7% yield) Another eyebrow-raiser, because it’s involved in one of the market’s more cyclical businesses: casinos and hospitality.

VICI Properties’ portfolio includes 54 gaming facilities – including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – as well as 38 non-gaming experiential properties. In total, its real estate includes more than 60,000 rooms and more than 500 restaurants, bars, clubs and sportsbooks. That’s why VICI Properties properties are more than just a place to sit and play slots.

Again, all of the above is discretionary, but still, VICI’s business is not collecting chips – it is merely collecting rent. And really, that’s exactly it. VICI is a triple-net lease property, so its tenants are responsible for taxes, insurance and maintenance.

From that perspective, business is good. So good, in fact, that, despite the lackluster forward-looking value-adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of 14 or so, it’s possible the market is sleeping on this REIT.

VICI barely qualifies as low-volume – both its one- and five-year betas are less than 1. Still, it’s as good and stocky as you’ll get from the gaming business, and it offers a yield of 6% to boot. – On a dividend that has been rising since its 2018 IPO.

One REIT that screams sustainability is Getty Realty (GTY, 6.2% yield), one of the most boring landlords in America.

And boring, as I like to say, is beautiful.

Getty Realty owns approximately 1,100 single-tenant retail properties in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Sure, the mention of brick-and-mortar retail doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, but the Getty’s tenants will. More than two-thirds of the portfolio consists of convenience store companies and gas stations like 7-Eleven BP (BP), Its other tenants include car washes, repair shops, auto service stations and more.

Most of the above are either recession-proof or at least recession-resistant. That said, Getty isn’t exactly invincible – like other REITs, higher interest rates have put pressure on GTY. And there’s an open question about whether the gradual shift to electric vehicles will impact its gas-station properties, though the convenience-store aspect of these locations should make them fairly resilient.

Getty will never be the font of explosive growth. But it is a smooth operator – the one- and five-year betas are 0.67 and 0.91 respectively – and it boasts a far above average yield that continues to grow over time.

