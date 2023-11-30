November 30, 2023
How to harness abundant, clean energy for 10 billion people


James Irungu Mwangi | TED, 2022 | Watch

James Mwangi’s TED Talk makes the case for re-imagining Africa as a place of opportunity and a broader role in the green economy.

Global Climate and Energy Project Stanford University, 2019 | Article

Stanford’s long-term program on global energy development produced the first and best calculations on Earth’s energy resources.

Julio Friedman | LinkedIn, 2022 | Article

Overcoming global divisions through cooperation and committing to a comprehensive and fully inclusive approach to climate mitigation is good work. Julio Friedman makes the case for both in short blogs, including a new narrative for tackling climate and the key actions needed to succeed.

Julio Friedman | LinkedIn, 2023 | Article

Overcoming global divisions through cooperation and committing to a comprehensive and fully inclusive approach to climate mitigation is good work. Julio Friedman makes the case for both in short blogs, including a new narrative for tackling climate and the key actions needed to succeed.

International Renewable Energy Agency, 2022 | to explore

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) hosts arguably the best maps of global renewable energy resources, including wind (onshore and offshore) and solar. These interactive maps allow you to explore the abundant renewable energy resources around the world.

Bill Gates Random House, 2021 | Book

Bill Gates wrote one of the best, most accessible books on climate, covering a comprehensive set of challenges and opportunities available today. How to avoid climate disaster It was an instant classic and remains timely and relevant only a few years after its first printing.

Mia Amor Motley, Werner Hoyer | Project Syndicate, 2023 | Article

The Bridgetown Initiative seeks to reimagine finance in developing countries by considering alternatives to traditional risk assessment that are fair, reasonable and based on real financial numbers and approaches. Led by Mia Mottley (Prime Minister of Barbados) and Avinash Persaud (Special Envoy on Investment and Financial Services, Barbados), the initiative has captured the imagination of national leaders and civil society around the world.

Source: www.ted.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo Asks 1,000 Million for NFT Promotion on Binance

Cristiano Ronaldo Asks 1,000 Million for NFT Promotion on Binance

November 30, 2023
Trader turns K into .28 million in two-day GameStop stock craze

Trader turns $70K into $1.28 million in two-day GameStop stock craze

November 30, 2023

You may have missed

Cristiano Ronaldo Asks 1,000 Million for NFT Promotion on Binance

Cristiano Ronaldo Asks 1,000 Million for NFT Promotion on Binance

November 30, 2023
9 Items I'd Never Buy From Value Village, Even As A Die-Hard Thrifter

9 Items I’d Never Buy From Value Village, Even As A Die-Hard Thrifter

November 30, 2023
Trader turns K into .28 million in two-day GameStop stock craze

Trader turns $70K into $1.28 million in two-day GameStop stock craze

November 30, 2023
Trader turns K into .28 million in two-day GameStop stock craze

Trader turns $70K into $1.28 million in two-day GameStop stock craze

November 30, 2023
Old Town Kayak celebrates 125 years with new Gray Ghost colorway

Old Town Kayak celebrates 125 years with new Gray Ghost colorway

November 30, 2023
SecuX Shield BIO Revolutionizes Crypto Security: Ultra-Slim Biometric Cold Wallet Introduced at TOKEN 2049

New Courses, Growing Initiatives to Enhance Venture Capital Landscape Prime University of Oklahoma Business Students

November 30, 2023