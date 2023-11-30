How to harness abundant, clean energy for 10 billion people

James Irungu Mwangi | TED, 2022 | Watch

James Mwangi’s TED Talk makes the case for re-imagining Africa as a place of opportunity and a broader role in the green economy.

Global Climate and Energy Project Stanford University, 2019 | Article

Stanford’s long-term program on global energy development produced the first and best calculations on Earth’s energy resources.

Julio Friedman | LinkedIn, 2022 | Article

Overcoming global divisions through cooperation and committing to a comprehensive and fully inclusive approach to climate mitigation is good work. Julio Friedman makes the case for both in short blogs, including a new narrative for tackling climate and the key actions needed to succeed.

Julio Friedman | LinkedIn, 2023 | Article

International Renewable Energy Agency, 2022 | to explore

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) hosts arguably the best maps of global renewable energy resources, including wind (onshore and offshore) and solar. These interactive maps allow you to explore the abundant renewable energy resources around the world.

Bill Gates Random House, 2021 | Book

Bill Gates wrote one of the best, most accessible books on climate, covering a comprehensive set of challenges and opportunities available today. How to avoid climate disaster It was an instant classic and remains timely and relevant only a few years after its first printing.

Mia Amor Motley, Werner Hoyer | Project Syndicate, 2023 | Article

The Bridgetown Initiative seeks to reimagine finance in developing countries by considering alternatives to traditional risk assessment that are fair, reasonable and based on real financial numbers and approaches. Led by Mia Mottley (Prime Minister of Barbados) and Avinash Persaud (Special Envoy on Investment and Financial Services, Barbados), the initiative has captured the imagination of national leaders and civil society around the world.

