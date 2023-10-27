How to Get Ultra-Low-Risk 5% Returns by Buying Bonds

Returns from the Treasury market are becoming more attractive and yields are near 5%, the highest since 2007.

Investors can purchase these virtually risk-free assets directly from the government using TreasuryDirect.gov.

Brokerages and banks also act as bond dealers, although fees may apply.

It may be time to offload U.S. debt as Treasury yields hover around 5%, offering investors healthy, ultra-low-risk returns while stock market volatility continues.

This represents a major change in the market landscape. In the past, years of ultra-low rates had driven investors toward stocks as their main source of returns. But with yields on 10- and 30-year bonds now at their highest level since 2007, Treasuries are back in investors’ sights.

It came as the Federal Reserve raised benchmark rates 11 times in a year and a half to fight inflation, which also pushed bond yields higher.

And while it appears the Fed is near or at the end of its tightening cycle, bond yields remain under upward pressure as demand for new debt has remained weak. As the government has more trouble finding buyers for new Treasuries, yields will rise to attract interest.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose above 5% on October 23 for the first time since 2007. investment.com

Retail investors can gain exposure to these assets by purchasing Treasury ETFs such as TLT. But this is a much more volatile trade than buying actual bonds. While the value of bonds may see daily market fluctuations that affect the price of the ETF, the US has never defaulted on its debt, making purchasing Treasuries themselves an almost risk-free proposition.

“If you can get more than 4% on Treasuries, it makes you think twice about many risky investments,” Matthew Liebman, founding partner of Amplius Wealth Advisors, recently told Bloomberg.

There are two main avenues that an investor can use to acquire these securities:

TreasuryDirect.gov

This official government website is the central resource for any investors wishing to purchase Treasuries electronically. Setting up an account requires only a Social Security number (or another form of tax identification), email address, and bank account information.

Once the account is activated, investors can choose which assets to buy according to the tenure of the treasury.

Short-term Treasuries such as T-bills, while having a tenure of less than one year, pay interest only on the maturity date of the security.

But long-term Treasuries pay investors a fixed interest payment every six months until the security matures.

Once a security is selected, investors can choose how much of it they want to purchase, and the Treasury is sold to them at the next auction. T-bills are sold weekly, notes maturing in two to 10 years are sold monthly, and bonds with maturities of 20 or 30 years are auctioned four times a year.

As the original asset matures, Treasury purchases can be automatically reinvested in the next auction.

Brokerage and Bank

There are some drawbacks to purchasing bonds through TreasuryDirect. For example, holders cannot sell their bonds directly from a TreasuryDirect account. Instead, they must first be transferred to a broker or dealer.

Additionally, the TreasuryDirect website only sells new Treasuries, and previously issued bonds will not be found there.

For greater access to the Treasury market, investors can turn to brokerages and certain commercial banks, which act as primary intermediaries for U.S. debt.

Although their services may come with commissions or require a minimum purchase amount, these dealers allow investors to participate in both Treasury auctions and the secondary market.

By using a broker to purchase bonds in the secondary market, investors can also add Treasury assets to tax-free accounts such as Roth IRAs.

