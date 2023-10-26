How to get the most of Apple's WatchOS 10.1: Here's everything you need to know about the Double Tap feature

apple inc aapl latest watchOS 10.1 The release finally brings the much awaited double tap facility to watch series 9 And View Ultra 2, Now, it’s time to explain what this feature includes and how it can improve the users’ experience.

What happened: The double tap feature can be used when users have their hands busy – think walking the dog, grabbing a cup of coffee or cooking.

With a simple double-tap of the index finger and thumb of your watch hand, this feature lets users perform a variety of activities without needing to touch the watch display.

From answering and ending phone calls, managing messages and notifications, controlling timers and stopwatches, snoozing alarms and operating the camera remote in the app, Cupertino aims to keep users’ experience “simple and intuitive.” Intends to make.

However, at this point, the tech giant does not allow users to make many customizations with this feature, except for two: Playback And smart stack,

Simply put, the company allows users to choose the primary action for music playback and smart stack widgets.

Users can pause, play or skip tracks apple music And podcast Apps. Similarly, within the Smart Stack, users can either scroll through all the widgets or select the first one.

It’s important to note that this customization currently only works in Apple’s native apps. Third-party media apps like spotify Or pocket cast According to The Verge, the double tap feature can only be used for notifications.

Compatibility and Setup: The Double Tap feature is enabled by default on Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 with watchOS 10.1, requiring no additional setup.

However, it is not supported in some apps and experiences, including ECG, heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep focus, and some SOS features.

why is it important: For users with older Apple Watch models, including series 4there is a nice feature called assistive Touch Hidden in accessibility settings.

This allows users to customize gestures like pinching and clenching to perform different actions, even if it’s not as sleek as the new double tap feature on the Watch 9 and Ultra 2.

If you want to read more about this hidden feature, click here.

