The Bank Prime Loan Rate, which is used by individual banks as the basis for setting interest rates on their loan products, is currently at 8.50%, its highest level in 20 years. For small business owners seeking funding, high interest rates can impact their cash flow and, ultimately, their ability to repay the loan.

Lenders consider many factors when assessing the risk of lending money to a business and setting an interest rate that reflects that risk. Some of these factors – like the age of the business – are out of the borrower’s control, but there are other factors where business owners can influence the interest rate they are offered. Understanding these factors as well as strategies for navigating the loan application process can help business owners negotiate the best interest rates and terms for their small business loan.

Build business and personal credit history

Having good credit, both personal and business, is one of the most important factors that lenders use to determine a borrower’s creditworthiness and, by extension, the interest rate they are willing to offer them. Missed payments, accounts taken into collection, bankruptcy and other delinquent events can negatively impact your credit score, as well as the lender’s assessment of your credit risk.

“The main thing that affects the interest rate is your business’s track record,” says Caroline Katz, an advisor to the New York City chapter of SCORE, a nonprofit organization that provides education and counseling to small businesses. “So an established business [usually a 2- to 3-year-old business] People with good credit records will get better interest rates and have more loans available to them. For new businesses, your personal credit and your personal expertise in the business is going to matter.

Registering your business as a legal entity, opening a business bank account, establishing credit lines with vendors and suppliers, and getting paid on time can all help you build business credit. Before applying for a loan, be sure to check your credit report for any errors and work to resolve them.

Create a Solid Business Plan

Taking the time to collect and present thorough business information when creating a business plan to potential lenders can have a positive impact on you and your business.

“Coming well prepared with your financial information, well prepared with your business objective and the story behind what you are trying to achieve will ultimately convince your banker to put your capital at risk by lending it to you. Gives more confidence in your decision to invest. business,” says Michael Sims, market executive at Georgia’s Own Credit Union.

Lenders may also be impressed by your stated use of loan funds, which you can outline in your business plan. For example, if you’re looking for money to generate future revenue, it’s useful for lenders to know that, Katz explains.

“Try to use the money your business is already generating for easy costs like marketing and personnel. Try using the loan for more tangible things,” says Katz. For example, this may include the purchase of assets such as vehicles, commercial property or equipment.

offer collateral

Using collateral to secure funding, which means you pledge a property that the lender can take possession of if you default on your loan, can also improve your interest rate.

Sims explains that offering property as collateral reduces the lender’s risk. Real estate, equipment, machinery, or even your inventory and accounts receivable can serve as collateral for the loan.

Choose your lender carefully

Traditional banks and credit unions will typically be a borrower’s first stop when seeking funding. In addition to their own loan products, some banks and credit unions will also offer SBA loans, which are often priced competitively.

When comparing lenders, be wary of any offer that sounds too good to be true, especially an unsolicited loan offer, says Katz. Comparing the annual percentage rate each offers can help you understand the full cost of borrowing – which may include fees in addition to the interest rate.

To help in your search, take advantage of organizations like the Small Business Development Center and SCORE, which offer free services to help small business owners access funding, including financial information and preparation of business plans.

Lisa Anthony writes for NerdWallet. Email: [email protected].

