These simple changes can help you lose visceral fat this Christmas

Christmas is a notoriously tricky time to lose weight with temptation lying around every corner and under each Advent calendar door. While it is only natural to succumb to a sweet treat or a glass of bubbly during the festive period, and you shouldn’t punish yourself for doing so, many Britons will be using Christmas time as an opportunity to shed some pounds heading into the new year. Fat is stored as three main different types in the body – essential, subcutaneous, or visceral fat, each with their different functions. Essential fats are what they say on the tin, essential. It can be found in your brain, bone marrow and nerves, and plays an important role in hormone regulation. Subcutaneous fat is most noticeably lost when dieting and is the fat that is stored under the skin, making up the majority of fat in our bodies.

A brisk walk for 30 minutes a day is a great way to get regular exercise

It is normal and healthy to have certain amounts of subcutaneous fat, but too much may cause complications such as hormone imbalances. Visceral fat is known as belly fat, and is what most people should aim to lose when dieting. It is stored around your major organs, including your heart, liver, and kidneys, and is also stored in your abdomen. High levels of visceral fat can increase your chances of serious illness, such as heart disease, diabetes, and may lead to some cancers. This Christmastime is as good a time as any to start combating visceral fat, and Harvard Health Publishing, part of Harvard Medical School, have shared their advice on how to lose (and prevent) visceral, or belly, fat.

A healthy, balanced diet is a great way to lose visceral fat

Become an Express Premium member Support fearless journalism

Support fearless journalism Read The Daily Express online, advert free

Read The Daily Express online, advert free Get super-fast page loading

1. Keep moving It’s no secret that exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. It is advised that you engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate to intense activity most days – such as cycling at a casual pace or taking a brisk walk. There is a misconception that exercise is purely pumping iron at the gym or running marathons – two overwhelming and daunting prospects to novices – but you can incorporate extra exercise into routine tasks. For example, always take the option stairs when you are able to, or park further away from your destination and walk the rest of the way – any extra exercise is a good thing and a great start to a weight loss journey. Studies have shown that both aerobic activity (such as brisk walking) and strength training (using weights to exercise) can help trim visceral fat or prevent its growth. Exercise can also help keep the fat from coming back.

Quitting smoking is a positive step you can take to combat excess visceral fat