How to get retirement savings in your 40s SmartAsset

If you’re 40 and behind on your retirement savings, you’re not alone. Although saving early will give you more time to develop your egg, it’s never too late to start. Let’s take a look at what you can do to supplement your retirement savings at age 40.

Savings limit for retirement each year

“Catch up” on retirement savings refers to the amount of money you can contribute to your retirement account to boost your savings to meet your retirement goals. This strategy may be particularly relevant to those who started saving later in life or who faced financial obstacles that hindered their savings. Part of effective financial planning includes understanding the annual limit for retirement savings, which will determine the rate at which you can hold on.

For 2023, the IRS allows contributions up to $22,500 ($23,000 in 2024) to 401(k) plans. If you’re over age 50, you’re allowed an additional $7,500 in catch-up contributions. If you have an IRA, your limit is $6,500 in 2023 ($7,000 in 2024), plus an additional $1,000 for those age 50 and older.

So how much can you save? Let us take as an example an employee who starts saving at the age of 40 and contributes the maximum amount every year. In this case, you could potentially accumulate about $1.2 million by retirement at age 65, assuming 6% annual returns.

Ways to Increase Your Retirement Savings at Age 40

If you’re 40 and want to jump-start your retirement savings, there are several strategies you can use. These include maximizing employer 401(k) matches, funding IRAs, managing debt with retirement contributions, securing health coverage and reducing investment risk, among other options. Let’s take a deeper look at six common options:

Increase Contributions to Retirement Accounts: Maximize contributions to retirement plans like 401(k), 403(b), or IRA. For those age 50 or older, take advantage of catch-up contributions, which allow higher annual contributions than the standard limits set by the IRS.

How to create a new retirement plan at age 40

Creating a new retirement plan at age 40 involves several steps including assessing your current financial situation, setting goals, and developing a strategy for building savings for retirement. Here are nine general steps to take in your 40s:

Assess current financial situation: Review your current income, assets, and liabilities (debt). Evaluate existing retirement accounts (if any), such as 401(k)s, IRAs, or pensions. Calculate your net worth by subtracting liabilities from assets.

Define Retirement Goals: Determine your desired retirement age and lifestyle. Estimate the amount of money you need for retirement based on your desired lifestyle and expenses. Consider other financial goals to include in your retirement planning, such as funding children’s education or buying a home.

Understand Retirement Savings Tools: Research and understand the different retirement savings options available, such as employer-sponsored plans (401(k), 403(b)) and individual retirement accounts (traditional IRA, Roth IRA). Learn about contribution limits, tax implications and possible employer matching for retirement accounts.

Create a Savings Strategy: Calculate how much you need to save regularly to reach your retirement goals. Set a budget that prioritizes retirement savings while considering other financial obligations. Aim to save at least 10-15% of your income for retirement, adjusting the savings rate as needed to meet your goals.

Investment Plan: Determine your risk tolerance and investment objectives for retirement savings. Develop an investment strategy that suits your risk tolerance and long-term goals. Consider diversifying your portfolio to manage risk. Periodically review and rebalance your investment portfolio to ensure it remains in line with your goals and risk tolerance.

Take advantage of employer benefits: Maximize contributions to employer-sponsored retirement plans, especially if your employer offers matching contributions. To take advantage of this benefit, contribute enough to receive the full employer match.

Consider additional savings tools: Explore savings options other than retirement accounts to supplement retirement savings, such as health savings accounts (HSAs) or taxable investment accounts.

Stay informed and seek professional advice: Stay up to date on changes in retirement laws, tax regulations, and investment options. Consider consulting a financial advisor or planner to help you create a comprehensive retirement plan tailored to your specific circumstances and goals.

Review and adjust the plan regularly: Reevaluate your retirement plan from time to time to take into account changes in income, expenses, goals or investment performance. Make adjustments as needed to keep your retirement savings goals on track.



Accomplishing retirement savings often requires a combination of strategies that are tailored to your personal circumstances and financial goals. And if you have to start a new retirement plan at age 40, you may still have enough time to make meaningful progress, but you’ll need to be diligent and proactive about building your nest egg.

Tips for Retirement Planning

A retirement calculator can also help you with your retirement planning as you can estimate whether you are saving enough money to meet your long-term financial goals.

